EclecticIQ strengthens leadership team in preparation for aggressive growth in 2020

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EclecticIQ, global provider of Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) technology solutions and Fusion Center operator, today announced that it has appointed Michel de Jong as Chief Operating Officer (COO), alongside additional strategic hires. These additions to the leadership team prepare EclecticIQ for its next expansion phase in 2020.

EclecticIQ has seen rapid growth in 2019, expanding its reach in Asia and the Middle East and doubling its customer base in North America.

"We see growing adoption of intelligence-led security strategies across different industries and geographies, which has fuelled growth in our customer portfolio this year into a healthy mix of government and enterprise customers," said Joep Gommers, CEO and Co-founder, EclecticIQ. "We will continue to leverage this momentum in the coming years, with new talent like Michel de Jong bringing a wealth of experience to EclecticIQ to further help us develop as a market leader."

Michel de Jong previously served as the COO of General Electric Norway as well as several scale-ups. De Jong is joined by Ronald Fabbro as Vice President of Marketing, formerly of Fox-IT, and Julian Ferrarese, Vice President Global Human Resources, who joins from Embraer. EclecticIQ believes these are strong additions to its leadership team.

"It is an exciting time to join EclecticIQ in this phase of its development," said de Jong of his new role as COO. "The momentum of the company so far has set the bar for 2020 even higher, a year in which we will be expanding our product suite and our customer base globally."

EclecticIQ expects to grow its staff by 50 percent in 2020 and therefore plans a move to new headquarters in Amsterdam.

About EclecticIQ

EclecticIQ helps organizations turn cyber threat intelligence into business value with a suite of products built for cyber security professionals in threat intelligence, threat hunting, SOC and incident response roles.

EclecticIQ Platform is the analyst-centric threat intelligence platform based on STIX/TAXII that meets the full spectrum of intelligence needs.

EclecticIQ Fusion Center enables the acquisition of thematic bundles of cyber threat intelligence from leading suppliers with a single contract.

In 2016, the company won Deloitte's Technology FAST50 Rising Star Award for "Most Disruptive Innovator".

EclecticIQ is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

