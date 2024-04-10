eClerx appoints Manish Sharma as its new Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eClerx Services Ltd (NSE/BSE: ECLERX) "eClerx" has announced the appointment of Manish Sharma as its new Chief Revenue Officer. Manish will play a pivotal role in driving the company's growth agenda while serving as a strategic business partner across the senior management team. He will be based in New York.

Manish Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer - eClerx

With a focus on scalable and sustainable revenue generation, Manish will leverage his extensive experience to identify and capitalize on market trends, optimize eClerx's offerings, and expand capabilities. Drawing upon his proven leadership and deep understanding of various industries, Manish will build and nurture relationships to drive growth with clients and prospects.

Prior to joining eClerx, Manish held key leadership positions at Infosys BPM, where he most recently served as the Head of Banking and Financial Services for the Americas. During his tenure, Manish achieved remarkable success, overseeing significant business growth, winning multiple deals, and enhancing client relationships through integrated solutions.

Before his time at Infosys, Manish spent 13 years at Citigroup, where he held various leadership roles. His diverse background and comprehensive industry knowledge make him a valuable addition to the eClerx leadership team.

Speaking on the appointment, Group CEO of eClerx, Kapil Jain said, "We are thrilled to welcome Manish Sharma to eClerx. His strategic acumen and impressive track record of driving growth, delivering results and building relationships will be instrumental in propelling eClerx forward in our growth journey and staying relevant for our clients."

"This is an exciting time to be at eClerx," said Manish. "I'm impressed with eClerx's portfolio of industry-leading clients, the focus on executional excellence and transformation, and the trust built with clients. I look forward to working closely with the team to expand the impact eClerx can make to business outcomes for clients."

About eClerx

eClerx provides business process management, automation, and analytics services to a number of Fortune 2000 enterprises, including some of the world's leading financial services, communications, retail, fashion, media & entertainment, manufacturing, travel & leisure, and technology companies. Incorporated in 2000, eClerx is today traded on both the Bombay and National Stock Exchanges of India. The firm employs more than 16,800+ people across Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Netherlands, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the UK, and the USA. For more information, please visit www.eClerx.com.

