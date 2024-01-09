eClerx Markets Announces Expansion of eClerx KYC Practice with the Opening of New Center of Excellence in Fayetteville, NC.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eClerx Markets is proud to announce the expansion of the eClerx KYC practice with the opening of a new Center of Excellence in Fayetteville, NC.

Fayetteville, NC, offers several strategic advantages that bring positive impacts to our client operations. Well located to support US time zones, Fayetteville is home to a substantial, highly educated, and skilled workforce consisting of experienced professionals and promising young talent bolstered by a robust transitioning military presence.

The new KYC Analyst Training and Development Center, a vital component of the Center of Excellence, will be immersive and tailored to recruit, train, and develop new KYC experts to meet our clients' expanding needs. The program will provide in-depth training and skill development, hands-on experience, mentorship and guidance, and collaborative team opportunities to hone the knowledge and capabilities of new and tenured resources.

"Expanding our current footprint in Fayetteville through our new KYC Center of Excellence displays our confidence in this vibrant community and our commitment to enhancing the service experience for our valued clients."

- John Flowers, Managing Principal of eClerx Markets

With the launch of this center of excellence, eClerx is excited to expand the strength and reach of our KYC capabilities and deliver comprehensive customer due diligence, client onboarding, outreach, and risk assessment services to our clients.

For further information, please contact:

Kelli Meigs

Program Manager, Fayetteville KYC COE

D +1 646-368-6173

[email protected]

ABOUT ECLERX

eClerx provides business process management, automation, and analytics services to a number of Fortune 2000 enterprises, including some of the world's leading financial services, communications, retail, fashion, media entertainment, manufacturing, travel, leisure, and technology companies. Incorporated in 2000, eClerx is today traded on both the Bombay and National Stock Exchanges of India. The firm employs 16,800+ people across Australia, Canada, Germany, India, Italy, Netherlands, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the UK, and the USA. For more information, visit www.eclerx.com.

