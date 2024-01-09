eClerx Markets Announces Expansion of eClerx KYC Practice with the Opening of New Center of Excellence in Fayetteville, NC.

News provided by

eClerx Markets

09 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eClerx Markets is proud to announce the expansion of the eClerx KYC practice with the opening of a new Center of Excellence in Fayetteville, NC.

Fayetteville, NC, offers several strategic advantages that bring positive impacts to our client operations. Well located to support US time zones, Fayetteville is home to a substantial, highly educated, and skilled workforce consisting of experienced professionals and promising young talent bolstered by a robust transitioning military presence.

The new KYC Analyst Training and Development Center, a vital component of the Center of Excellence, will be immersive and tailored to recruit, train, and develop new KYC experts to meet our clients' expanding needs. The program will provide in-depth training and skill development, hands-on experience, mentorship and guidance, and collaborative team opportunities to hone the knowledge and capabilities of new and tenured resources.

"Expanding our current footprint in Fayetteville through our new KYC Center of Excellence displays our confidence in this vibrant community and our commitment to enhancing the service experience for our valued clients."

          -          John Flowers, Managing Principal of eClerx Markets

With the launch of this center of excellence, eClerx is excited to expand the strength and reach of our KYC capabilities and deliver comprehensive customer due diligence, client onboarding, outreach, and risk assessment services to our clients.

For further information, please contact:

Kelli Meigs
Program Manager, Fayetteville KYC COE
D +1 646-368-6173
[email protected]

ABOUT ECLERX
eClerx provides business process management, automation, and analytics services to a number of Fortune 2000 enterprises, including some of the world's leading financial services, communications, retail, fashion, media entertainment, manufacturing, travel, leisure, and technology companies. Incorporated in 2000, eClerx is today traded on both the Bombay and National Stock Exchanges of India. The firm employs 16,800+ people across Australia, Canada, Germany, India, Italy, Netherlands, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the UK, and the USA. For more information, visit www.eclerx.com.

SOURCE eClerx Markets

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.