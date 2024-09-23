eClerx recognized by Everest Group as Major Contender in Customer Experience Management Services

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eClerx Services Ltd (ECLERX.NS) has been named a Major Contender in the Customer Experience Management (CXM) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 – Americas by Everest Group. This prestigious evaluation places eClerx among the top service providers in the industry.

eClerx's positioning as a Major Contender underscores its outstanding performance, expertise and innovations in the sector. The PEAK Matrix® is a comprehensive framework developed by Everest Group to assess the market success and capabilities of service providers. It evaluates factors such as revenue, client base, year-over-year growth, scale of operations, technological innovation, service scope, and buyer satisfaction. Unique to the PEAK Matrix assessment is the inclusion of provider customer reference interviews, offering a thorough and balanced evaluation.

"It's an honor to be recognized as a major contender in the 2024 PEAK Matrix for Customer Experience Management Services in the Americas by Everest Group," said Michael Hutchison, Co-Head Customer Experience Business at eClerx. "It is a powerful endorsement of our team's unwavering commitment to client execution excellence. Our innovative solutions are redefining what's possible with customer care. Having served some of the biggest names in cable and the high-tech industries, we remain dedicated to setting new benchmarks for client service delivery and expanding our footprint into new industries."

eClerx's customer experience (CX) services provide agile, enhanced customer care and technical troubleshooting tools to help businesses respond to the needs of today's digitally driven, "always-on" customers. eClerx has augmented its CX services with several innovative, generative AI enhanced solutions that enable proactive issue resolution, accurately predict net promoter scores (NPS) with high correlation, and focus on improving the overall customer experience. Key CX solution innovations from eClerx take a comprehensive approach to service design, execution, and transformation. Some of the solutions that eClerx has deployed for its clients include:

Quality Monitoring Solution : A powerful blend of services and technology that evaluates large volumes of customer interactions with precision, offering analytics to enhance the customer experience and optimize contact center performance.

: A powerful blend of services and technology that evaluates large volumes of customer interactions with precision, offering analytics to enhance the customer experience and optimize contact center performance. Avoidable Truck Roll Solution : eClerx's proprietary technology helps prevent unnecessary technician visits by identifying and resolving technical issues remotely through advanced troubleshooting. By addressing problems proactively, it reduces costs and boosts customer satisfaction.

: eClerx's proprietary technology helps prevent unnecessary technician visits by identifying and resolving technical issues remotely through advanced troubleshooting. By addressing problems proactively, it reduces costs and boosts customer satisfaction. CareOps Solution: A generative AI-powered conversational bot designed to retrieve information from private datasets and knowledge repositories. It excels at extracting data from various structured and unstructured sources and guiding users to resolve queries efficiently.

eClerx will be hosting a webinar on October 10 titled "Enhancing the Customer Experience: Analytics and Quality Monitoring Innovations Shaping the Future of Contact Centers" for CX executives.

For more information, visit www.eClerx.com.

About eClerx

eClerx provides business process management, automation, and analytics services to a number of Fortune 2000 enterprises, including some of the world's leading financial services, communications, retail, fashion, media & entertainment, manufacturing, travel & leisure, and technology companies. Incorporated in 2000, eClerx is today traded on both the Bombay and National Stock Exchanges of India. The firm employs more than 16,800+ people across Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Netherlands, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the UK, and the USA.

For more information, visit www.eClerx.com.

Press contact

[email protected]

SOURCE eClerx