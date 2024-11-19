eClerx recognized for Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

Ranked as Major Contender in Everest Group PEAK Matrix® 2024 for RPA Products

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eClerx Services Ltd (ECLERX.NS) has been named a Major Contender in the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 by Everest Group. This prestigious evaluation places eClerx among the top service providers in the industry.

eClerx's positioning as a Major Contender underscores its outstanding performance, expertise and innovations in the sector. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® is a comprehensive framework that evaluates service providers across two main dimensions: market impact and vision and capability. The evaluation covers factors such as market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered to clients, as well as the flexibility and ease of deployment and integration of robotic solutions.

"It is an honor to be recognized by Everest Group as a Major Contender in the 2024 PEAK Matrix® for RPA Products," said Sanjay Kukreja, Global Head of Technology at eClerx. "This recognition is a testament to our commitment to providing our clients with innovative automation solutions that drive efficiency and deliver measurable outcomes. Our RPA offerings continue to evolve as we focus on improving scalability, integration, and value for our clients globally."

Roboworx, eClerx's leading RPA product, is making a strategic pivot towards Agentic Automation, marking a new chapter in advanced automation. Unlike traditional automation, which follows pre-set rules, agentic automation can adapt and learn from new data, making it more flexible and responsive in constantly changing situations. While Roboworx has already proven its expertise in automating repetitive, high-volume tasks, this shift allows it to take on more complex, dynamic processes.

"By integrating AI-driven decision-making and learning capabilities, the enhanced Roboworx can now manage unstructured data, make real-time intelligent decisions, and adapt to changing environments," said Kukreja. "This evolution provides businesses with a powerful solution that delivers unmatched scalability, flexibility, and efficiency, redefining the future of business process automation."

eClerx's focus on enhancing the client experience has led to significant growth in its automation solutions portfolio, with clients in a diverse range of industries including financial services, hi-tech, retail, manufacturing and telecommunications. Its clients have enhanced core functions, improved customer experiences, and significantly reduced costs.

One major telecommunication client achieved 44% improvement in productivity for a work order accuracy audit for their customer operations, leading to 99% quality compliance for the audit function. Another global financial services client achieved a 47% reduction in delayed payments and defaults with a 38% reduction in operational cost for collections for a customer rating model.

For more information, visit https://eclerx.com/roboworx-rpa-platform/

About eClerx

eClerx provides business process management, automation, and analytics services to a number of Fortune 2000 enterprises, including some of the world's leading financial services, communications, retail, fashion, media & entertainment, manufacturing, travel & leisure, and technology companies. Incorporated in 2000, eClerx is today traded on both the Bombay and National Stock Exchanges of India. The firm employs more than 18,200+ people across Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Netherlands, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the UK, and the USA.

For more information, visit www.eClerx.com.

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments. Likewise, providers of these services, products, and solutions, look to the PEAK Matrix® to gauge and calibrate their offerings against others in the industry or market. Find further details and in-depth content at https://www.everestgrp.com

