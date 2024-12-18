eclicktech Recognized in Forbes China Globalization Awards for Innovation in Marketing

XI'AN, China, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eclicktech has been named to the 2024 Forbes China Globalization Brand TOP 30 at the second Forbes China Globalization and Overseas Expansion Awards. The company was recognized for its innovative approach to marketing and its strong technological capabilities. Since 2011, eclicktech has been helping Chinese businesses expand internationally, connecting domestic and global media resources to raise the profile of Chinese products, companies, and culture using advertising technology and big data.

As globalization continues to change, eclicktech is focused on building an international ecosystem that helps businesses overcome language, cultural, and technological challenges. By collaborating with partners in tech, industry, and finance, the company offers comprehensive solutions. Its three main brands—Cyberklick, Yeahmobi, and zMaticoo—cover a wide range of marketing services, from media advertising to programmatic advertising and traffic monetization. These services have supported more than 5,000 companies, including SHEIN, Temu, Shopee, and miHoYo, in their global expansion.

Over the past decade, eclicktech has helped businesses succeed by partnering with payment, logistics, and cloud service providers to tackle challenges and drive growth. Yang Ya, Senior Vice President of eclicktech, emphasized that Chinese companies must focus on network-based strategies, stay adaptable in market expansion, and work with ecosystem partners to create a sustainable, mutually beneficial environment.

As the AGI era begins, eclicktech is leading the way by integrating AI into its marketing platform. In 2024, the company launched its "AI+BI+CI" digital solution for global expansion, which covers everything from creating marketing materials to data analysis, budget management, and digital infrastructure.

By combining big data, cloud computing, and AI, eclicktech is helping Chinese brands expand globally. The company will continue to refine its strategies and work towards increasing the global presence of Chinese businesses.

