eClinical Solutions Market by Clinical trial phases, Product, Delivery, End-user and Region - Global Forecasts to 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "eClinical Solutions Market by Clinical trial phases, Product (CDMS, EDC, CTMS, eCOA, RTSM, ETMF, Analytics, Integration, Safety), Delivery (Web-based, On demand, On premise, Cloud), End user (Pharma & Biotech, Hospitals, CROs) - Global Forecasts to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global eClinical Solutions market is projected to reach USD 15.4 billion by 2026 from USD 8.3 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 13.3%.

Increasing operational costs and regulatory requirements associated with clinical research studies, government grants to support clinical trials, and growing R&D expenditure on drug development by pharma-biotech companies are some of the major driving factors for the global eClinical solutions market.

Cloud-based (SaaS) segment is projected to record the highest CAGR

Based on delivery mode, the global eClinical solutions market is segmented into web-hosted (on-demand), licensed enterprise (on-premises), and cloud-based (SaaS) solutions. In 2020, the web-hosted (on-demand) segment commanded the largest share of the global eClinical solutions market. The increasing number of cloud-based clinical trial solutions in the market and the rising adoption of these solutions in clinical research studies (owing to advantages such as ease of integration, quicker deployment, and flexible scalability with a fixed monthly fee) is fueling the growth of the cloud-based eClinical solutions market.

Phase III clinical trials is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period

Based on the clinical trial phase, the eClinical solutions market has been segmented into phase I, phase II, phase III, and phase IV trials. The phase III clinical trials segment accounted for the largest share of the eClinical solutions market in 2020. The large share of this segment is attributed to the high demand for eClinical solutions for phase III trials due to the involvement of thousands of patients in this phase.

CROs segment is estimated to record the highest CAGR in the forecast period

Based on end user, the global eClinical solutions market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, consulting service companies, medical device manufacturers, hospitals, and academic research institutions. The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the eClinical solutions market in 2020. However, the CROs segment is estimated to record the highest CAGR (15.5%) in the next five years. The increasing number of CROs in developed as well as developing countries, and the rising instances of clinical trial outsourcing to specialized clinical research organizations are responsible for the high growth rate of this segment.

North America to Witness Significant Growth from 2021 to 2026

In 2020, North America commanded the largest share of the eClinical solutions market. Increasing government grants to support clinical trials, continuous product development and new product launches by eClinical solution vendors, and growth in the number of partnerships for new drug development is further stimulating the demand for eClinical solutions in this region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Eclinical Solutions: Market Overview

4.2 North America: Eclinical Solutions Market, by Delivery Mode and Country (2020)

4.3 Eclinical Solutions Market Share, by Clinical Trial Phase (2021 Vs. 2026)

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Major Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Operational Costs and Regulatory Requirements Associated with Clinical Research Studies

5.2.1.2 Growing Adoption of Novel Software Solutions in Clinical Research

5.2.1.3 Increased Government Funding and Grants to Support Clinical Trials

5.2.1.4 Need for Improved Data Standardization

5.2.1.5 Increasing R&D Expenditure on Drug Development Pipeline by Pharma-Biotech Companies

5.2.1.6 Growing Customer Base for Eclinical Solutions

5.2.2 Major Market Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Implementation Costs Associated with Eclinical Solutions

5.2.2.2 Dearth of Skilled Professionals to Operate Eclinical Solutions

5.2.2.3 Limited Awareness of Advantages of Eclinical Solutions Among Researchers

5.2.3 Key Growth Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Clinical Research Activities in Emerging Asian Countries

5.2.3.2 Greater Outsourcing of Clinical Trial Processes to Cros

5.2.3.3 Rising Number of Clinical Trials in Emerging Countries

5.2.3.4 Shift from Manual Data Interpretation to Real-Time Data Analysis During Clinical Studies

5.2.4 Major Market Challenges

5.2.4.1 Limited Adoption of Eclinical Solutions in Developing Nations

5.2.4.2 Concerns About Software Reliability

5.2.4.3 Patient Privacy Issues

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Eclinical Solutions Market

5.4 Ecosystem Analysis of Eclinical Solutions Market

5.5 Case Studies

5.5.1 York Teaching Hospital Speeds Up Data Capture Process During Phase Iii Clinical Study

5.5.2 Lshtm and Menafricar Use Data Capture Software to Study Meningococcal Carriage in African Meningitis Belt

5.5.3 Clinical Trials Group at Ucl Uses Edc System to Capture and Verify Patient Feedback

5.6 Value Chain Analysis

5.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6 Global Eclinical Solutions Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Electronic Data Capture and Clinical Data Management Systems

6.3 Clinical Trial Management Systems

6.4 Clinical Analytics Platforms

6.5 Randomization and Trial Supply Management

6.6 Clinical Data Integration Platforms

6.7 Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions

6.8 Safety Solutions

6.9 Electronic Trial Master File Systems

6.10 Regulatory Information Management Solutions

6.11 Other Eclinical Solutions

7 Eclinical Solutions Market, by Delivery Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Web-Hosted (On-Demand) Solutions

7.3 Licensed Enterprise (On-Premises) Solutions

7.4 Cloud-Based (Saas) Solutions

8 Global Eclinical Solutions Market, by Clinical Trial Phase

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Phase I Clinical Trials

8.3 Phase Ii Clinical Trials

8.4 Phase Iii Clinical Trials

8.5 Phase Iv Clinical Trials

9 Eclinical Solutions Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

9.3 Contract Research Organizations

9.4 Consulting Service Companies

9.5 Medical Device Manufacturers

9.6 Hospitals

9.7 Academic Research Institutes

10 Eclinical Solutions Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Right-To-Win Approaches Adopted by Key Players

11.3 Revenue Share Analysis of Key Market Players

11.4 Market Share Analysis

11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

11.5.1 Stars

11.5.2 Emerging Leaders

11.5.3 Pervasive Players

11.5.4 Participants

11.6 Eclinical Solutions Market: Sme Evaluation

11.6.1 Progressive Companies

11.6.2 Starting Blocks

11.6.3 Responsive Companies

11.6.4 Dynamic Companies

11.7 Competitive Benchmarking

11.7.1 Company Service Footprint (25 Companies)

11.8 Competitive Situations and Trends

11.8.1 Product/Service Launches

11.8.2 Deals

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Oracle Corporation.

12.1.2 Dassault Systemes

12.1.3 Parexel International Corporation

12.1.4 Bioclinica, Inc. (Subsidiary of Cinven)

12.1.5 Datatrak International, Inc.

12.1.6 Signant Health (Crf Health)

12.1.7 Ert Clinical

12.1.8 Maxisit Inc.

12.2 Other Players

12.2.1 4G Clinical

12.2.2 Eclinical Solutions LLC

12.2.3 Veeva Systems

12.2.4 Research Manager

12.2.5 Saama Technologies

12.2.6 Mednet

12.2.7 Anju Software (Portfolio Company of Abry Partners)

12.2.8 Medrio Inc

12.2.9 Castor Edc

12.2.10 Clinpace Clinical Research

12.2.11 IBM Watson Health

12.2.12 Aris Global

12.2.13 Quretec. Ltd

12.2.14 Openclinica

12.2.15 Advarra

12.2.16 Real Time Software Solutions

12.2.17 Yprime

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j46ude

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

