Eclipse Announces 2018 Medical & Scientific Advisory Board

"The field of regenerative medicine is the foundation and future of medicine and Eclipse has emerged as one of the leaders. We are very honored to announce the Eclipse Advisory Board members." stated Tom O'Brien, CEO of Eclipse.

The 2018 Eclipse M&SAB includes:

Dr. Sanjay Batra obtained his PhD in physiology from the University of Ottawa, Canada and completed post-doctoral training in Japan and Switzerland. He is a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology. Prior to joining Eclipse as the President of Regenerative Medicine, Dr. Batra accepted an associate professor faculty position at the Institute for Regenerative Medicine at Wake Forest School of Medicine.

Dr. Wilma Bergfeld, MD, is Emeritus Director, and past Director and Co-Director of Dermatopathology in the Department of Dermatology, Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Bergfeld is a former chair and currently consultant to the FDA Dermatology and Ophthalmology Advisory Committee (1972-current) and a consultant to the Device advisory committee. In 1992 she served as President of The American Academy of Dermatology. She is also a past President of the Women's Dermatological Society.

Dr. Steve Dayan, MD is a Facial Plastic Surgeon who is board certified by both the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery. Dr. Dayan is a member of ASAPS, AAFPRS, ASDS and serves on the editorial board of Archives of Facial Plastic Surgery, Aesthetic Surgery Journal ASJ (the official journal for ASAPS), Facial Plastic Surgery and Cosmetic Dermatology.

Dr. Neil Sadick, MD holds four board certifications: Dermatology, Internal Medicine, Cosmetic Surgery, and Hair Restoration. He is also a Fellow of the American College of Phlebology. Dr. Sadick's prestigious list of titles range from Clinical Professor Dermatology at Weill Cornell Medical College to Immediate Past President of the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery (AACS). He is the author or co-author of over 500 articles in peer-reviewed scientific journals.

Dr. Gordon Sasaki, MD is a board-certified member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. Dr. Sasaki has published over 60 peer-reviewed papers in established journals, 54 chapters in recognized textbooks, and authored two plastic surgical books and five booklets. As a nationally-recognized innovator, educator and clinician in plastic surgery, Dr. Sasaki is on the Editorial Board as an Associate Editor of the Journal of Cosmetic and Laser Surgery.

Tom O'Brien remarked, "After a record sales year in 2017, which we are now on pace to break in 2018, our goal is to drill deeper on the science and create more understanding about the mechanisms behind the successful outcomes we are seeing with our products in clinics around the world. This medical and scientific advisory board is comprised of the brightest minds and leaders in our industry. Our hope is to partner with this group to help patients achieve their desired outcomes and create success amongst our physician customers."

Eclipse was established in January 1993 as a specialty surgical supply company. It quickly became one of the pioneers in the aesthetic market launching several energy-based devices into the United States. Over 20 years later, Eclipse has become one of the largest and most successful privately held medical device companies in its space with a global presence as one of the leaders in Platelet-rich Plasma, Microneedling and Shockwave technology. Our brands, Eclipse PRP®, Eclipse Micropen™ and Eclipse eVIVE™ are recognized as best-in-class by medical professionals worldwide. Our mission is to provide simple and profitable technologies to physicians that deliver results that exceed patient expectations. Visit our website to learn more about our company and products http://eclipsemed.com/about.

