Eclipse Co-Founder and CEO Tom O'Brien Passes Away

THE COLONY, Texas, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom O'Brien, 68, CEO and ­­founder of Eclipse, unexpectedly passed away on July 3, 2021.

Mr. O'Brien founded Eclipse in 1993. He held the position of Chief Executive Officer from that time until his passing. Mr. O'Brien had been in excellent health and had been overseeing Eclipse's long-term strategic direction and day-to-day operations for the better part of three decades.

Prior to founding Eclipse, Mr. O'Brien spent his career in sales and leadership positions within the medical device industry.

Eclipse leadership issued the following statement: "We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Tom O'Brien. Tom was a true visionary in the world of medical device sales and through his efforts was able to build Eclipse into the industry leader it is today. The Company's directors and employees mourn his loss, both as the inspirational leader that he was, but also as the generous friend to so many. Our thoughts and sympathy are with the O'Brien family at this most difficult time."

Tom was wise to make provision for a straight path forward for Eclipse in the case of a tragedy such as this. His younger brother and Eclipse Co-founder, Paul O'Brien will be stepping into the position as CEO. Tom's sons Michael and Shane O'Brien have been with Eclipse 14 and 10 years respectively, and support Paul fully during this difficult circumstance and transition. The three of them are united in their commitment to continuing Tom's vision for the company.

Paul, Michael and Shane provided this statement:

"Tom was a visionary and he built something special here at Eclipse. The people he put in place and the products that he helped develop will continue to empower medical professionals to provide the best care for their patients for years to come. We will miss our brother, father, leader and mentor every day of our lives. Please pray for our family and know that Eclipse is on solid ground moving forward."

For Tom's Obituary and information on the service please visit Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home and Memorial Park's website: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/colleyville-tx/thomas-obrien-10258407

MEDIA CONTACT: Julie Summerville, 800.759.6876, [email protected]

SOURCE Eclipse Med