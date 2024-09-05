Eclipse Corporation Announces Alpha and Beta Testing for DocOrigin Cloud, Invites Companies to Participate

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eclipse Corporation, a leader in document generation and management solutions, is excited to announce the commencement of alpha and beta testing for our latest product, DocOrigin Cloud. DocOrigin Cloud is a top-tier, cloud-based document generation platform developed by Eclipse Corporation. This SaaS solution empowers businesses of all sizes to create, customize, and distribute documents directly from managed servers powered by Oracle Cloud.

DocOrigin Cloud powered by Eclipse Corportation

We are inviting forward-thinking companies to participate in our alpha and beta testing phases. By joining, your company will have the unique opportunity to be among the first to experience the powerful features of DocOrigin Cloud, contribute to its refinement, and help shape the future of document generation. Participants will receive free services, dedicated support, early access to updates, and the chance to provide feedback that will directly influence the final product.

Upcoming OATUG Webinar

In conjunction with the alpha and beta testing launch, Eclipse Corporation will be hosting an informative webinar with the Oracle Applications & Technology Users Group (OATUG). The webinar, titled "Transactional Docs: Forgotten Heroes of Business," will provide an in-depth look at the capabilities of DocOrigin Cloud and discuss the benefits of transitioning to a cloud-based document generation solution. This webinar is a must-attend for companies looking to modernize their document processes and increase efficiency. Details on how to register are available on our website.

Join Us at InFocus 2024

Eclipse Corporation will be exhibiting at the upcoming InFocus 2024 tradeshow Monday, September 30 – Thursday, October 3rd. We invite all attendees to visit us at Booth #119 to connect with our team, see live demonstrations of DocOrigin Cloud, and discuss how our solutions can meet your document generation needs. InFocus is an excellent opportunity to engage directly with our experts and explore the innovative features of our current and latest product offerings.

About Eclipse Corporation

Eclipse Corporation specializes in enterprise document generation and management solutions, offering state-of-the-art software that helps businesses automate, customize, and enhance their document processes. Our flagship product, DocOrigin, is trusted by organizations across industries to deliver efficient and reliable document solutions.

Stay updated on our latest news and events by visiting our website and following us on social media.

