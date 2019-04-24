Eclipse Diagnostics Posts Online Public Offering for Handheld Cannabis Testing Device
Apr 24, 2019, 18:23 ET
LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After successfully raising over $170,000 from 94 investors for the stroke-risk monitoring device, Eclipse Diagnostics is back with a Rapid Testing Device To Monitor The Levels Of Cannabinoids and other chemicals in plants and their products.
Eclipse Diagnostics will be launching a Handheld Cannabis Testing Device that enables growers to determine the right time to harvest and ensure consistent product quality. It takes less than 5 min per sample and has lab-grade accuracy.
The device can be used to test cannabinoids in both fresh and dried plants as well as extracts, oils, and other formulations.
Eclipse Diagnostics launched an online public offering (OPO) for equity investment in the company on StartEngine. This means non-accredited investors will be able to participate and invest to acquire equity in the handheld cannabis testing device company. Offering details can be accessed through this link.
For more information on the technology you can also directly contact CEO Luka Fajs at luka@eclipsedx.com.
