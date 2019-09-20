Eclipse Evolves Pulse Wave Market with eVive™ and Improved Maintenance Program

DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eclipse, a leading manufacturer of regenerative medicine devices, has upgraded its popular eVive™ pulse wave therapy system to exceed expectations in high volume practices.

Eclipse CEO, Tom O'Brien stated, "The eVive™ console, which contains a high-end German compressor, has proven to be best-in-class. The hand pieces on all pulse wave devices, including ours, contain several consumable or multiple-use components that will eventually need to be replaced. We've increased the durability of the internal parts, provided an additional hand piece as a standard offering and implemented a new 'tune-up' program. Together, these measures ensure our devices withstand the heavy workload our customers put them through."

Most radial pulse wave device companies require customers to replace the entire hand piece for $2500-4500 once it has reached a certain pulse count. Some even employ RFID chips to shut the hand piece down once a specific pulse count is reached. The Eclipse eVive™ system allows you to keep your hand piece operational by sending it in to be serviced by trained technicians for a nominal fee.

"With a quick, one-week turnaround, we replace internal consumable parts for $500 and restore it like new," says Mr. O'Brien. "Doctors use their other hand piece exclusively during that time, so the practice stays up and running while the original hand piece is being restored. Our high-volume users have enjoyed the benefit of this new program."

Director of the PUMP center, Dr. Judson Brandeis commented, "Eclipse eVive™ is a reliable pulse wave therapy device that is highly effective. We've had our machine for almost two years and find that it does not overheat, it is not excessively noisy, and it is easy to operate."

Dr. Robert Bowen made the switch this year from an electromagnetic pulse wave device over to the Eclipse eVive™. "The eVive™ is great! I love it, my staff loves it, and my patients love it."

Eclipse has a mission of offering affordable technologies that put immediate profit into our customers' pockets while exceeding patient expectations for results.

"Our goal is to be the trusted leader in this space. I would put the efficacy, quality and profitability of the eVive™ up against any device on the market," Tom O'Brien emphasized. "Since we've implemented these changes, our customers have enjoyed the lowest cost of ownership amongst all radial pulse wave devices."

For more information on the Eclipse eVive™ or other products like Eclipse PRP® and Eclipse MicroPen EVO™, please email us at info@eclipsemed.com or call 1-800-759-6876 to be connected with your local representative.

The Eclipse MicroPen EVO™ is pending 510(k) clearance, not available for sale within the United States.

