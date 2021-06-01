Eclipse Launches MicroPen EVO™ Advanced Microneedling Device

DALLAS, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eclipse, a leading aesthetic and medical manufacturer, is pleased to announce FDA clearance of their latest medical-grade microneedling device, the MicroPen EVO. Successfully launched last year in Canada, the MicroPen EVO is now available to dermatology and aesthetic practices in the United States.

Microneedling is a procedure that uses small needles to create controlled injuries to the skin, promoting natural increases of collagen for the improvement of facial acne scarring. The new design and technology built into the MicroPen EVO will help practitioners treat patients more effectively, with more control, and an improved field of view.

"We are very excited to announce the FDA clearance of the MicroPen EVO," stated Tom O'Brien, CEO and Founder of Eclipse. "This represents the start of multigenerational product offerings that will propel Eclipse for many years to come."

The launch of the MicroPen EVO domestically has the aesthetic industry buzzing with anticipation. Dr. Paul Nassif of Nassif MD Plastic Surgery said, "As a long-time customer of Eclipse, I've appreciated their ability to innovate and improve the technologies we use every day. EVO is the next big thing." Dr. Joel Cohen, AboutSkin Dermatology and DermSurgery, echoed with, "I have been an Eclipse customer for a decade. I trust their products for my patients and my practice. Eclipse makes reliable products and the new MicroPen EVO clearance takes it all to a higher level."

Eclipse first entered the microneedling device industry with the MicroPen, widely regarded as the premier pen at the time of its launch. In 2015, the MicroPen Elite was released, introducing both form factor and technological improvements. Together, the two MicroPen products made Eclipse the industry leader in microneedling devices.

Now that MicroPen EVO has been cleared in the United States, Eclipse will be offering a special upgrade program exclusively for previous customers of their MicroPen Elite.

Dermatology and aesthetic providers looking for more information about the Eclipse MicroPen EVO or other Eclipse products, including Eclipse PRP® and VOTESSE™ hair health system, visit EclipseMed.com. To talk to an Eclipse representative, please call us at 800-759-6876 or email [email protected].

To see the MicroPen EVO now, click here.

About Eclipse

Eclipse was established in January 1993 as a specialty surgical supply company. It quickly became one of the pioneers in the aesthetic market, launching several energy-based devices in the United States. Today, Eclipse has a global presence and is one of the largest and most successful privately held medical device companies in its space.

