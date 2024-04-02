Eclipse Over America Has In-Person Eclipse Glasses Pick Up Locations Throughout Texas and Indianapolis
02 Apr, 2024, 11:33 ET
DALLAS, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eclipse Over America will be operating in-person pickup locations across Texas and Indianapolis for the distribution of solar eclipse glasses on Friday, April 5 - Sunday, April 7 ahead of the total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. All Eclipse Over America eclipse glasses are CE- and ISO-certified and Made in the USA. Eclipse Over America is listed as a supplier of safe solar viewers on the American Astronomical Society website: https://eclipse.aas.org/eye-safety/viewers-filters.
Available Hours and Locations:
San Antonio, TX
- Location: Brick at Blue Star, 108 Blue Star, San Antonio, TX 78204
- Fri, Apr 5: 4pm - 10pm
- Sat, Apr 6: 9am - 6pm
- Sun, Apr 7: 9am - 6pm
Austin, TX
- Location: West Chelsea Contemporary, 1009 W 6th St #120, Austin, TX 78703
- Fri, Apr 5: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Sat, Apr 6: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Sun, Apr 7: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Dallas/Fort Worth, TX
- Location: White Rock YMCA, 7112 Gaston Ave, Dallas, TX 75214
- Fri, Apr 5: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Sat, Apr 6: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Sun, Apr 7: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Location: Smoky Rose, 8602 Garland Rd, Dallas, TX 75218
- Fri, Apr 5: 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Sat, Apr 6: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Sun, Apr 7: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Location: Lake Highlands YMCA, 8920 Stults Rd, Dallas, TX 75243
- Fri, Apr 5: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Sat, Apr 6: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Sun, Apr 7: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Location: Central YMCA, 2200 S Davis Dr, Arlington, TX 76013
- Fri, Apr 5: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Sat, Apr 6: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Indianapolis, IN
- Location: Foundry Provisions, 236 E 16th St, Indianapolis, IN 46202
- Fri, Apr 5: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Sat, Apr 6: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Sun, Apr 7: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Reserve glasses by placing orders online at https://eclipseoveramerica.com.
About Eclipse Over America: Eclipse Over America celebrates art, science, and community through this momentous event. Eclipse Over America partnered with artists in the path of totality to create designs using their art, and a portion of the revenue from each sale goes directly to the artist. Through its commitment to 1% for the Planet, Eclipse Over America is donating at least one percent of all revenue to nonprofit organizations supporting environmental causes. Existing recipient partners include One Tree Planted, Waterkeeper Alliance, National Park Foundation, THE BIG GOOD, and Outride.
Media Contact:
Eclipse Over America LLC
325-268-8842
[email protected]
SOURCE Eclipse Over America
Share this article