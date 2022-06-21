Eclipse Sample Sales Accelerates its Development in the US After Securing Funding in First Round of Efforts to Bring the Off-Price Marketplace to a New Frontier

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eclipse Sample Sales, a luxury-off-price retailer has partnered with private investment firm MYJ grouplead by Yanick Jetha on their first round of funding as part of a larger mission for rapid expansion in the sample sale and off-price industries.

Customers line up to enter the Figs sample sale in West Hollywood

The Los Angeles-based company plans to expand across North America with disruptive strategies to revolutionize the marketplace by delivering customers seamless access to discounts and top tier brand partners. With a clear positioning on millennials and premium market segments, Eclipse stands out as one of the sector's most dynamic players and credits an entirely women-led business.

The first activation post funding has been a media partnership signed with powerhouse-influencer, Arielle Charnas. Charnas's audience aligns closely with Eclipse's target market, forming a mutually beneficial opportunity to leverage visibility. To celebrate their partnership, Charnas brought her widely successful lifestyle brand, Something Navy, for an exclusive brick-and-mortar NY sample sale in May followed by its first ever digital sample sale. See a review of the event https://www.somethingnavy.com/article/style/a-recap-of-the-something-navy-x-eclipse-sample-sale.

Moving quickly, Eclipse has just released an impressive lineup for New York City sales this Summer, opening their doors in Meatpacking with a 14th St. storefront. They find themselves in good company - neighboring Diane von Furstenberg, Giorgio Armani, and Alice and Olivia.

The news comes at the 5-year mark of Eclipse's operations in the industry and is a testament to their steady growth as they boast a client list of 100+ highly revered and sought-after brands, including: Mother Denim, ba&sh, Balmain Paris, Diptyque, Frette, Proenza Schouler, John Elliot, Jonathan Simkhai, Isabel Marant, and their peers.

Eclipse currently hosts sale events weekly in Los Angeles, New York City and Online with customers in all 50 states. Through providing interactive and digital experiences, their vision is to immerse shoppers in a multi-brand universe without compromising on delivering the most competitive price points on the market or a highly curated experience that are often afterthoughts of the off-price world.

