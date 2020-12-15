Eclipse Tech Partners With Lucidlink

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eclipse Tech, a provider of GPU workstations in the cloud, today announced a new partnership with LucidLink, an innovator in cloud file services that enables on-demand access to data from anywhere for fast, high-performance workloads and cloud workflows.

Eclipse Tech has streamlined the virtual workstation creation and management process, with an easy to use platform that can be set up in a matter of minutes. The integration of that platform and LucidLink Filespaces connects users directly to S3 compatible object stores for immediate access to data in the cloud, as if it were on a local drive. Users will no longer have to transfer files with a 3rd party utility, deal with slow VPNs, or deal with downloading and synchronizing data. In addition, users in various geographic locations will be able to simultaneously collaborate on projects with others directly from the cloud.

"We are excited to be working with Eclipse Tech to enable remote workers fast, secure access to data from anywhere," said Scott Miller, Business Development Director, LucidLink. "With remote work being the norm, working directly from the cloud has become even more important. LucidLink and Eclipse Tech now enable users to collaborate no matter where they are. Users can access data from the cloud like it was on their local drive, streamlining workflows, and improving productivity."

With the shift to remote work gaining momentum across the globe, working in the cloud is playing a crucial role in the way companies and individuals are restructuring how they do business, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our focus is to simplify the cloud workstation process and provide an easy to use product that gives users anytime, anywhere access to all of the high powered tools they need in one central location," said Tom Mabey, CEO and Founder of Eclipse Tech. "We are very excited to partner with LucidLink as this will allow our users to work with their data directly in S3, and open up new ways to work with data that they couldn't do before."

For more information visit the Eclipse Tech website at: www.eclipsetech.co or for a free demo contact [email protected]

About Eclipse Tech

Eclipse Tech provides a next-generation cloud computing platform for remote work or learning - anywhere in the world. With its powerful, ready-to-use virtual desktop, Eclipse Tech's simple process eliminates the need for expensive hardware usually needed for graphics-heavy workflows, without requiring a technical expert to set it up. Perfect for workflows and collaboration in media & entertainment, construction & engineering, manufacturing, scientific & medical research, gaming, and education. Eclipse Tech provides fully customizable configurations and tailored solutions, including shared storage, with a pay-as-you-go model. Follow and connect with Eclipse Tech on Twitter , Linkedin and our blog .

About LucidLink

LucidLink offers an innovative Cloud NAS solution designed specifically for extensive data access over distance. LucidLink Filespaces provides best-in-class security and high-performance scalability to run file-based workloads on object storage for maximum efficiency and productivity. The service is compatible with any object storage provider that utilizes cloud, on-prem, or hybrid storage, and it supports all major operating systems, including Linux, Windows, and macOS. Investors currently include Baseline Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, S28 Capital, Fathom Capital, and Bright Cap Ventures. LucidLink is privately held and headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices in Bulgaria, Europe, and Australia. For more information please contact [email protected]. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and visit us at www.lucidlink.com .

Media Contact:

Kurt Walker

VP of Growth

801-362-4761

[email protected]

SOURCE Eclipse Tech

Related Links

www.eclipsetech.co

