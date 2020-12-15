ECLIPSE TECH PARTNERS WITH WASABI TO DELIVER HIGH PERFORMANCE HOT CLOUD STORAGE AT COLD STORAGE PRICING

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eclipse Tech, a provider of GPU workstations in the cloud, announced a new partnership today with cloud storage company Wasabi. In addition to a user friendly platform with pay-as-you-go pricing, the new partnership will offer Eclipse Tech clients flexible, high speed storage at a cost that is well below that of other storage competitors.

With an increased global need for companies to find remote work setups, many are now transitioning to working in the cloud. Eclipse Tech provides an easy solution for businesses and universities who need to quickly provision resources for remote users with minimal setup. Wasabi storage options are being seamlessly integrated into the Eclipse Tech platform, allowing users to quickly and easily manage their cloud storage and access it in their Eclipse Tech virtual workstation.

"We have had many requests from users looking for storage options that are both cost effective and high performance," said Eclipse Tech CTO, Ben Campbell. "We are thrilled to be able to offer Wasabi as a storage option for our users."

"Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage provides simple, predictable, and affordable hot cloud storage for businesses all over the world at 1/5th the price of the competition," said David Friend, Wasabi CEO and co-founder. "Through this partnership, Wasabi will allow Eclipse Tech customers to easily manage their data in the cloud."

About Eclipse Tech

Eclipse Tech provides a next-generation cloud computing platform for remote work or learning - anywhere in the world. With its powerful, ready-to-use virtual desktop, Eclipse Tech's simple process eliminates the need for expensive hardware usually needed for graphics-heavy workflows, without requiring a technical expert to set it up. Perfect for workflows and collaboration in media & entertainment, construction & engineering, manufacturing, scientific & medical research, gaming, and education. Eclipse Tech provides fully customizable configurations and tailored solutions, including shared storage, with a pay-as-you-go model.

About Wasabi

Wasabi provides simple, predictable and affordable hot cloud storage for businesses all over the world. It enables organizations to store and instantly access an infinite amount of data at 1/5th the price of the competition with no complex tiers or unpredictable egress fees. Trusted by customers worldwide, Wasabi has been recognized as one of technology's fastest growing and most visionary companies. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi has secured $110 million in funding to date and is a privately held company based in Boston.

