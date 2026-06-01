eSENSE Break™ uses next-generation sequencing to map RNA fragmentation sites at single-nucleotide resolution across linear mRNA, self-amplifying RNA, and circular RNA therapeutics.

For linear mRNA, eSENSE Break pinpoints fragmentation hotspots across the sequence, giving positional data to refine designs and manufacturing processes.

For circular RNA, eSENSE Break maps nicking sites that drive linearization, exposing vulnerable positions on the molecule for sequence redesign or process optimization.

SAN DIEGO, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eclipse Bioinnovations, Inc. (Eclipsebio), the leader in sequencing-based analytics and AI-enabled design for RNA therapeutics, today announced the launch of eSENSE Break™, a sequencing-based technology that maps RNA fragmentation and circular RNA nicking sites at single-nucleotide resolution.

Standard RNA integrity assays provide low resolution assessments of RNA integrity but cannot identify which nucleotide positions are undergoing fragmentation. eSENSE Break uses next-generation sequencing to generate a positional map of fragmentation sites across the full RNA sequence, showing therapeutic developers exactly where breaks are occurring.

Eclipsebio Expands eCOMPASS™ Platform with eSENSE Break™ to Map RNA Fragmentation at Nucleotide Resolution Post this

"Fragmentation is a well-known problem in RNA therapeutic development, but it has been challenging to resolve without knowing exactly where and why breaks are occurring," said Eclipsebio Co-Founder and CEO Peter Chu, Ph.D. "eSENSE Break gives our partners a positional view of where their RNA is breaking so they can diagnose and act on it."

eSENSE Break is a part of Eclipsebio's eCOMPASS™, the company's end-to-end platform for RNA therapeutic development, and eMERGE™, the company's sequencing-based analytics suite for RNA characterization. Paired with eSHAPE™ structure profiling, eSENSE Break also enables developers to correlate fragmentation patterns with RNA secondary structure.

To learn more about how eSENSE Break assists with the development of RNA therapeutics, contact [email protected].

About Eclipsebio

Eclipsebio is a private biotechnology company headquartered in San Diego that combines AI-powered sequence design, rapid prototyping, and sequencing-based analytics to support RNA drug development. With extensive experience supporting early-stage basic research through preclinical therapeutic development, Eclipsebio provides unparalleled support for obtaining deep insights into RNA and therapeutic biology. The company offers its solutions as end-to-end partnerships for biopharma and project-based services for academics. For more information about Eclipsebio, visit www.eclipsebio.com.

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SOURCE Eclipsebio