Eclipsebio Expands eCOMPASS™ Platform with eSENSE Break™ to Map RNA Fragmentation at Nucleotide Resolution

News provided byEclipsebio
Jun 01, 2026, 12:00 ET
- eSENSE Break™ uses next-generation sequencing to map RNA fragmentation sites at single-nucleotide resolution across linear mRNA, self-amplifying RNA, and circular RNA therapeutics.
- For linear mRNA, eSENSE Break pinpoints fragmentation hotspots across the sequence, giving positional data to refine designs and manufacturing processes.
- For circular RNA, eSENSE Break maps nicking sites that drive linearization, exposing vulnerable positions on the molecule for sequence redesign or process optimization.
SAN DIEGO, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eclipse Bioinnovations, Inc. (Eclipsebio), the leader in sequencing-based analytics and AI-enabled design for RNA therapeutics, today announced the launch of eSENSE Break™, a sequencing-based technology that maps RNA fragmentation and circular RNA nicking sites at single-nucleotide resolution.
Standard RNA integrity assays provide low resolution assessments of RNA integrity but cannot identify which nucleotide positions are undergoing fragmentation. eSENSE Break uses next-generation sequencing to generate a positional map of fragmentation sites across the full RNA sequence, showing therapeutic developers exactly where breaks are occurring.
"Fragmentation is a well-known problem in RNA therapeutic development, but it has been challenging to resolve without knowing exactly where and why breaks are occurring," said Eclipsebio Co-Founder and CEO Peter Chu, Ph.D. "eSENSE Break gives our partners a positional view of where their RNA is breaking so they can diagnose and act on it."
eSENSE Break is a part of Eclipsebio's eCOMPASS™, the company's end-to-end platform for RNA therapeutic development, and eMERGE™, the company's sequencing-based analytics suite for RNA characterization. Paired with eSHAPE™ structure profiling, eSENSE Break also enables developers to correlate fragmentation patterns with RNA secondary structure.
To learn more about how eSENSE Break assists with the development of RNA therapeutics, contact [email protected].
About Eclipsebio
Eclipsebio is a private biotechnology company headquartered in San Diego that combines AI-powered sequence design, rapid prototyping, and sequencing-based analytics to support RNA drug development. With extensive experience supporting early-stage basic research through preclinical therapeutic development, Eclipsebio provides unparalleled support for obtaining deep insights into RNA and therapeutic biology. The company offers its solutions as end-to-end partnerships for biopharma and project-based services for academics. For more information about Eclipsebio, visit www.eclipsebio.com.
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