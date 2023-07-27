Eclipsebio Launches eRibo Pro™, a Ribosome Profiling Service to Obtain RNA Translation Data

News provided by

Eclipsebio

27 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

Eclipsebio is the exclusive license holder to patents covering key aspects of Ribo-Seq technology developed by inventors Weismann and Ingolia at the University of California, San Fransisco (UCSF)

SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eclipsebio, a leading provider of innovative RNA analysis solutions, announces the launch of its proprietary eRibo Pro™ service, an all-inclusive offering to identify differential transcription and translation as well as ribosome positioning. The launch of eRibo Pro™ marks an important milestone in Eclipsebio's mission to accelerate the development of tomorrow's key RNA genomics discoveries & medicines by providing researchers with tools to interrogate the complexity of RNA. Eclipsebio will unveil eRibo Pro™ at Hanson Wade's 3rd mRNA-Based Therapeutics Summit, July 27th, 2023.

eRibo Pro™ is a service solution that streamlines ribosome profiling data collection, allowing researchers to offload sample processing, sequencing and data analysis. The comprehensive service includes mapping of ribosome footprints and identification of differentially transcribed and translated genes with interactive reports that allow researchers to make data driven insights. 

"The eRibo Pro™ service significantly accelerates development timelines and offers researchers a hassle-free experience by eliminating the need for extensive staff training and capital equipment," said Eclipsebio CEO & co-founder Peter Chu, Ph.D. "With cost-effective pricing, eRibo Pro delivers exceptional value, making it an ideal choice for both small-scale studies and large-scale projects, providing researchers with unparalleled access to translation data."

eRibo Pro™ incorporates exclusively licensed technology for Ribo-Seq developed by Drs. Jonathan Weissman and Nicholas Ingolia at UCSF. The underlying patents cover innovations related to methods for monitoring translation via ribosome profiling, covered under U.S. Patent Numbers 8,486,865, 9,284,547 and 9,677,068.

About Eclipsebio's RNA Genomics Platform and Products

Eclipsebio's comprehensive RNA genomics platform is poised to build the world's most detailed multi-dimensional RNA maps through transcriptome-wide views of RNA interactions with RNA binding proteins (RBP-eCLIP™), RNA modifications such as m6A (m6A-eCLIP™), alternative transcription start site and polyadenylation site usage (End-Seq™), and microRNA-mRNA interactions (miR-eCLIP™), profile translation (eRibo™), and probe RNA structure (eSHAPE™).

About Eclipsebio

Eclipsebio is a private biotechnology company headquartered in San Diego, developing first-in-class technologies to accelerate the development of tomorrow's key RNA genomics discoveries and medicines. The company offers its end-to-end RNA genomics products as services and kits and also provides custom RNA genomics services for select partners. For more info, visit www.eclipsebio.com

Media contact:

Peter Chu, Ph.D., CEO
+1.858.255.8115
[email protected] 

SOURCE Eclipsebio

