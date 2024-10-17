ECLUTCH TO HOST EXCLUSIVE BEACHSIDE COCKTAIL EVENT AT MIPCOM 2024

PFAFFIKON, Switzerland, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eCLUTCH, the pioneering esports broadcasting platform, is thrilled to announce a highly anticipated, invitation-only beachside cocktail party during the second evening of MIPCOM 2024. This exclusive gathering will take place on October 22, bringing together leading figures from the esports, broadcasting, and media industries to discuss the future of esports and content distribution.

Designed as a bridge between traditional broadcasting and the dynamic world of esports, the event underscores eCLUTCH's commitment to revolutionizing media consumption with its groundbreaking, multiscreen content strategies. Set against the stunning backdrop of a beachfront venue, this event provides the perfect setting to explore potential collaborations and industry insights in a relaxed yet inspiring environment.

Event Sponsors: Eutelsat Group, Ateme, iKOMG, Evrideo, and MultiTV

We are proud to announce the support of five industry-leading sponsors who are pivotal in shaping the future of esports and broadcasting:

1. Eutelsat Group – A global leader in satellite communications, Eutelsat Group delivers connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. Formed through a 2023 merger with OneWeb, the Group operates 36 Geostationary satellites and over 600 Low Earth Orbit satellites. Offering unparalleled services in Video, Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services, Eutelsat distributes over 6,500 TV channels globally. The Group is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. Headquartered in Paris, the Group is listed on both the Euronext Paris and London Stock Exchanges (ETL).

2. Ateme – A global leader in video compression and delivery solutions, Atemehelps content providers, broadcasters, service providers, and streaming platforms enhance viewership and subscriber numbers. Ateme's advanced solutions optimize TV/VOD services, reduce costs, and generate new revenue streams through ad insertion and personalization.

In addition to technological agility, Ateme partners with its customers to offer flexible business models that align with their financial priorities.

3. iKOMG – Providing advanced teleport and cloud services, iKOMG ensures seamless content delivery across 40 satellites and an SRT fiber optic network. From channel creation to distribution, monitoring, and monetization, iKOMG's end-to-end solutions guarantee superior broadcast quality and efficiency. Learn more at [ikomg.com](https://ikomg.com/).

4. Evrideo – Disrupting traditional broadcasting, Evrideo offers an end-to-end SaaS platform that enables a quick creation, management, monetization and delivery of TV, FAST, pop up channels and live events across OTT, cable, satellite, and digital platforms. Launch high quality channels within hours from a single laptop—no hardware or software required.

5. MultiTV – MultiTV provides robust video PaaS and SaaS solutions, empowering businesses to deliver immersive and interactive live streaming experiences. Serving industries such as sports, media, and entertainment, MultiTV drives digital transformation with scalable, high-quality content delivery services.

A Word from eCLUTCH

"This cocktail event is a celebration of the convergence of esports and traditional broadcasting," said **Youlia Silverstov**, Distribution Director at eCLUTCH. "MIPCOM offers the perfect stage to showcase how eCLUTCH, with the support of our sponsors Eutelsat, Ateme, iKOMG, Evrideo, and MultiTV, is redefining content delivery for a global audience. We're not just hosting an event—we're forging the future of esports broadcasting."

eCLUTCH invites guests to experience an evening of networking, innovation, and collaboration as we continue to push the boundaries of how esports content is consumed across the world.

About eCLUTCH

eCLUTCH is a leading esports broadcasting platform, revolutionizing global content delivery through live events, Video on Demand (VOD), and FAST channels. With seamless multiscreen access across TV, mobile, and web, eCLUTCH connects fans to esports content anytime, anywhere.

Partnering with industry leaders, eCLUTCH bridges the gap between traditional broadcasting and esports, offering a thrilling, immersive, high-quality viewing experience. Whether it's live championships, esports HD channel bouquet, or on-demand highlights, eCLUTCH is transforming how audiences consume esports worldwide.

