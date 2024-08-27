ECMC Awards $264,000.00 in College Scholarships to 44 Students in Connecticut

Students From Seven High Schools Complete ECMC Scholars Program

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Educational Credit Management Corporation (ECMC) is proud to recognize 44 high school graduates from the class of 2024 as ECMC Scholars. The students each earned a $6,000 scholarship and represent the following high schools: Ansonia High School, Bristol Eastern High School, Capital Preparatory Harbor Upper School, East Hartford High School, Emmett O'Brien Technical High School, Stratford High School, and Torrington High School.

For the past two years, these students participated in a comprehensive mentoring program designed to help build academic and life skills. Unlike a traditional academic scholarship, students were selected to participate in the program based on their potential—not solely on their academic merit. Working in collaboration with school staff and the ECMC Scholars Program team, students spent their junior and senior years of high school actively preparing for postsecondary education.

"This is a remarkable achievement that reflects their hard work, dedication, and resilience. I'm so proud of all that they have accomplished and look forward to seeing these young adults develop with ECMC's support!" said Joshua Mann, ECMC Scholars Program director.

The scholarship funds can be used for enrollment in a degree or certificate program at an accredited college, university or career and technical education institution. In addition, each Class of 2024 scholarship recipient has been given the opportunity to receive personalized near-peer college coaching services provided by Beyond 12. This service provides academic, social and emotional support students need to persist in postsecondary education.

"The ECMC Scholars Program is designed to help students with financial need reach their educational goals. Many students will be the first in their family to attend a postsecondary institution," said Paula Craw, ECMC vice president of student success and outreach. "Now more than ever, it is important to provide students with a holistic approach to helping them get to and through postsecondary education."

Since 2012, ECMC has awarded $4.97 million to 828 ECMC Scholars students in Connecticut alone. Over the past 18 years, ECMC has awarded $21.2 million in scholarships to 3,539 students in Virginia, Oregon and Connecticut.

About ECMC

ECMC is a nonprofit corporation with a mission to help students succeed. ECMC works to lower student loan default rates; sponsors college access and success initiatives, and financial literacy programs; and provides resources to support student loan borrowers to successfully repay their loans. To learn more about ECMC's initiatives, visit www.ecmc.org/students.

SOURCE ECMC