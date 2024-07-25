ECMC Foundation Grants $1 Million to Equity-Focused Organizations

Annual program supports education innovation and equity;

Recipient organizations chosen by employees

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 10th year, ECMC Foundation is distributing funding to nonprofit organizations nominated and selected by employees of the Foundation's parent company, ECMC Group. The national philanthropic organization has announced that 111 nonprofits will receive a portion of the total $1,005,000 in grants, which will go to organizations that focus on closing equity gaps in education.

"Equity in education it is the cornerstone of a fair and prosperous society," said Jacob Fraire, president of ECMC Foundation. "By investing in organizations that uplift students and pave their way for a brighter future, we advance toward our goal of eliminating equity gaps in postsecondary education completion."

Since 2015, ECMC Foundation has funded the GO! Program (Generating Outcomes: Funding Innovation and Racial Equity in Education), which provides grants to nonprofits selected by employees. Each year, team members nominate local organizations to receive grants in support of their educational work that aligns with ECMC Group's and ECMC Foundation's mission to help students succeed, particularly those from underserved populations.

Grant dollars fund education programs spanning from early childhood through postsecondary education.

"When our team members actively participate in allocating grant dollars to support underserved youth, they not only contribute to our company's mission but also feel a profound sense of connection to the impact they are making, bridging purpose with action," said Dan Fisher, president and CEO of ECMC Group.

Here are testimonials from ECMC Group employees that illustrate the importance of the program in their own words:

Theodora Jreh, an operations analyst at ECMC Group's headquarters in Minneapolis , nominated Girls Dream Code because she is inspired by its mission to empower girls of color and low-income girls in the tech field. The organization received a $20,000 grant.

"Their mission to bridge the gender and diversity gap in technology is truly commendable," said Jreh. "I love how their vision of aspiring to be great and innovate sets them apart."

Raymond Rushford, a business systems analyst at ECMC Group's Sacramento office, nominated Four Paws to Freedom because of its connection with veterans and first responders. The organization received a $20,000 grant.

"I chose to nominate Four Paws to Freedom because of their obligation to aiding veterans and first responders grappling with PTSD," said Rushford. "ECMC Group's affiliation with Four Paws to Freedom comes from our shared belief in the transformative power of education to strengthen underserved communities."

Ireri Rivas Mier y Teran, a program officer for ECMC Foundation in Los Angeles , nominated Immigrants Rising because of its unique programming and the connection to ECMC Foundation's mission. The organization received a $20,000 grant.

"Their work is a great example of how we can transform the postsecondary ecosystem by uplifting undocumented learners, meeting their basic needs and supporting them," said Rivas Mier y Teran. "By supporting these learners and their wellness, students can unlock their fullest potential and receive their credentials."

Mandy Schram, a remote employee who oversees one of ECMC's college access centers, nominated Red Lake Nation College (RLNC) because of its recent expansion to the Minneapolis area. The organization received a $5,000 grant.

"Aligned with ECMC's mission, RLNC is committed to providing equitable access and culturally enriched academic programs, addressing the significant educational disparities faced by Native American students," said Schram. "Its commitment to narrowing the equity gap in higher education for this underserved population stands as a remarkable and unprecedented achievement."

Including this year's GO! Program recipients, ECMC Foundation has awarded 845 grants for a total of $11,404,924 since 2015.

About ECMC Foundation

ECMC Foundation is a national foundation whose North Star goal is to eliminate equity gaps in postsecondary completion by 2040. The Foundation's mission is to improve higher education for career success among underserved populations through evidence-based innovation. ECMC Foundation makes strategic grants and program-related investments to support both nonprofit and for-profit ventures, guided by a strategic framework that aims to advance systemic change by removing barriers to postsecondary completion; building the capacity of organizations, institutions and systems; and transforming the postsecondary ecosystem. Learn more about ECMC Foundation by visiting www.ecmcfoundation.org.

About ECMC Group

ECMC Group is a nonprofit corporation focused on helping students succeed. Headquartered in Minneapolis, ECMC Group and its family of companies provide financial tools and services, as well as funding for innovative programs to help students achieve their academic and professional goals. To learn more, visit www.ecmcgroup.org.

