ECMC Group's Education Impact Fund Opens Applications for EIF Catalyst 2026 Cohort

Following Successful Inaugural Cohort, EIF Catalyst's 12-Week Program Provides Real-Time Tactical Support for EdTech and Workforce Founders

MINNEAPOLIS, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Applications are now open for the 2026 cohort of EIF Catalyst, the 12-week remote program developed by ECMC Group's Education Impact Fund (EIF) to help early-stage education and workforce company founders build repeatable sales systems while securing up to $250,000 in investment capital. The program reflects EIF's broader mission: accelerating the companies best positioned to improve education access and outcomes for underserved learners.

EIF Catalyst is built around the sales framework developed by program partner Rob Snyder, a multi-time B2B founder and founder-led sales expert. The core insight: sales isn't about convincing people to buy - it's about finding buyers who already have an urgent project on their to-do list and whose existing options aren't good enough. When founders learn to spot those high-intent buyers that "pull the product out of their hands," deals close faster and pipeline time isn't wasted on prospects who were never going to move.

"The first cohort validated our thesis behind the Catalyst program: rather than a general support, founders could benefit most from hands-on, sector focused sales coaching on their specific go to market motion — with real-time tactical support and feedback," said Joseph Watt, Vice President at ECMC Group and managing director of EIF. "We saw founders in our first cohort closing larger contracts than ever before, and building the systematic sales processes required to scale."

Each cohort is intentionally small - typically four to seven companies - to maximize hands-on time with coaches and peers. The inaugural cohort included five companies serving postsecondary and workforce markets: BoodleBox, Kollegio, PaceAI, Unified Track and Wayhaven. Participants reported tangible results, including one founder closing six deals in a single month - up from 1 previously - while another cut demos from 45 minutes to 20.

"I went into it skeptical. Within the first 10 minutes, Rob had me absolutely hooked," said Kollegio founder Senan Khawaja, who used the program to identify that small colleges with tight budgets and specific student needs were his highest-intent buyers. "We keep growing month over month, and I'm now teaching the PULL Framework to my AE with 15 years of experience - and she's listening."

Over 12 weeks, participants work through weekly group sessions, recorded-call teardowns, and individual coaching from Snyder and the EIF team. They leave with a clearly defined ideal customer profile, a repeatable sales process, an outbound approach that generates qualified meetings, and a documented playbook ready for a first sales hire.

EIF Catalyst backs U.S.-based founders selling to postsecondary institutions, workforce programs, or employers focused on underserved learners. Ideal candidates typically have $250,000 to $1 million in ARR and are still leading sales themselves. In addition to coaching, EIF offers up to $250,000 in investment capital through flexible, founder-friendly structures.

Applications will be accepted until May 1, 2026. The program runs August 6 to October 30, 2026. To learn more or apply, visit www.educationimpactfund.org/eif-catalyst.

About ECMC Group

ECMC Group is a nonprofit corporation focused on helping students succeed by creating, providing and investing in innovative educational opportunities. Headquartered in Minneapolis, ECMC Group and its family of companies provide financial tools and services, as well as funding for innovative programs to help students achieve their academic and professional goals. To learn more, visit www.ecmcgroup.org.

Education Impact Fund

The Education Impact Fund is a $250 million evergreen impact investment fund that aims to accelerate the transformation of America's postsecondary and workforce ecosystem by investing in innovative companies and collaborating with institutions, employers and communities toward a shared vision of improving education access and outcomes for underserved learners. To learn more, visit www.educationimpactfund.org.

