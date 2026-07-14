ECN Launches ABM Matcher, Bringing Account-Based Marketing to Premium Office DOOH

New planning tool helps advertisers identify where their target accounts align with Europe's leading office media network.

LONDON, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Channel Network (ECN), Europe's leading office digital out-of-home (DOOH) media owner, has launched ABM Matcher, a new planning tool that helps advertisers and agencies understand how their target account lists align with ECN's premium office audience across the UK, France and Germany.

As brands continue to prioritise audience-first planning and account-based marketing (ABM), ABM Matcher bridges the gap between digital targeting and real-world media. Advertisers and agencies can securely upload target account lists to understand how those companies align with ECN's audience footprint, helping identify opportunities to engage professionals and business decision-makers through premium office environments.

Available through ECN's newly launched website, ABM Matcher forms part of a broader suite of planning resources designed to support smarter campaign decisions. The platform also includes audience insights, programmatic resources, location intelligence and a Knowledge Hub, providing advertisers with a single destination to explore ECN's capabilities and premium office media network.

ECN reaches professional audiences across premium office buildings throughout the UK, France and Germany, helping brands connect with decision-makers in high-attention workplaces. By combining audience intelligence with practical planning tools, the company continues to support advertisers looking for more accountable and data-informed ways to reach business audiences.

Charles Parry-Okeden, Global CEO of ECN, said:

"Account-based marketing has become a core strategy for many B2B advertisers, but bringing those principles into out-of-home planning hasn't always been straightforward.

ABM Matcher changes that. It gives advertisers a simple way to understand how their target accounts align with our office audience, helping them make more informed planning decisions before campaigns launch.

Combined with the planning resources on our new website, we're making it easier for brands and agencies to unlock the value of premium office environments and connect with business decision-makers where attention really matters."

The launch reflects ECN's continued investment in audience intelligence, planning tools and technology, reinforcing its position as Europe's leading office media network while supporting the growing demand for audience-led, data-informed advertising solutions.

Explore ABM Matcher: www.executivechannelnetwork.com.

About Executive Channel Network:

ECN is Europe's leading office digital out-of-home media owner, reaching professional audiences across premium office buildings in the UK, France and Germany. Through audience insight and programmatic capabilities, ECN helps brands connect with business professionals and decision-makers.

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