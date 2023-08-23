Eco-Amiga's eco-friendly natural straw that cares about nature is released

News provided by

Eco-Amiga

23 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

  • Natural products that can be used by animals, people, and nature

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco-Amiga, a startup company that develops and manufactures eco-friendly products, was established in July 2019 and is introducing new products through steady environmental product development. Eco-Amiga is a combination of Eco, which means eco-friendly, and Amiga, which means friend. The company is a natural straw research company, that can live with animals in the sea, and its goal is to create products that can be used and disposed of easily, using green plants, to be with nature.

Eco-Amiga is conducting research and development focusing on natural straws, and it is trying to make products that can be used as naturally as possible without adding chemical elements with materials obtained from nature. Their products are made with reed straws, wheat straws, and bamboo straws. Reed straws and wheat straws were first commercialized in 2019 and are steadily promoting themselves to the world. In addition, to protect straws from bacteria and viruses, an electric sterilization straw dispenser was developed and commercialized for the first time in the world.

Reed straw is natural straws using natural drying, washing, saline washing, and high-temperature sterilization using the registered patent method. It is a natural straw that does not harm nature, animals, or humans when made and used in a natural way without going through any chemical process.

Reed straw is a sustainable resource because it can be used every year by cutting stems from new grasses that grow every year. It is a completely different product from paper straw which demands 25 years of forestry. In addition, it is a solid straw that maintains its initial shape even if placed in a drink all day. It is a multi-use product that can be used several times after washing.

Eco-Amiga, selected by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups as one of 30 companies to participate in this year's Social Economy Enterprise Growth Support Project, has been recognized for hygiene and safety in many areas, including trademark registration, design registration, 2020 Seoul Awards.

This item can be purchased here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C7QVVNSF

SOURCE Eco-Amiga

