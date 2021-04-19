Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8845451-bond-no-9-earth-day-sustainable-packaging-initiative/

Reduce, reuse and make it eco, chic! Bond No. 9 has put recycling and sustainability at the forefront of the brand philosophy from the beginning. In 2007, Bond No. 9 founder, creator and president, Laurice Rahmé pledged to protect the planet by launching a glass-bottle recycling effort – a first in the world of fragrance. Refill and Recycle events followed and in 2019, Bond launched Refillable Lipstick Collections.

In honor of Earth Day, Bond No. 9 is proud to offer 15 best-selling fragrances in new sustainable packaging. With any qualifying #PackageFreeNY purchase receive our refillable pocket spray, filled with the top-selling Bond No. 9 fragrance of your choice. "The #PackageFreeNY initiative reflects our long-term efforts to build a beautiful and responsible brand and a beautiful city," said Bond founder, Laurice Rahmé.

Bring us your empty perfume bottles for recycling -- no matter the brand – and with any purchase, receive our refillable pocket spray, tucked inside a luxe green velvet pouch filled with the top-selling Bond No. 9 fragrance of your choice.

Bond's recycle and new sustainable packaging efforts begin on Earth Day, April 22nd, 2021 at Bond No. 9 Boutiques and www.bondno9.com:

From Thursday, April 22 nd to Wednesday, May 5 th, bring your empty scent containers, regardless of brand, to any Bond No. 9 boutique

Receive our refillable pocket spray filled with the top-selling Bond No. 9 fragrance of your choice

Offer valid with any Bond No. 9 purchase (excluding Super Luxe and Lipstick Refills)

Coinciding with the launch of Bond's recycle and sustainable packaging initiative is TriBeCa Swarovski, a sexy, unisex floriental. The top notes have an irresistible gourmand appeal made of cacao and green hazelnut, centered with the sultry and luxurious jasmine sambac from the South of France, paired with a touch of grounding cedarwood.

Bond No. 9's iconic Silhouette Bottles are 100% recyclable and use 50% recycled cullet during the manufacturing process.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE. TAKE ACTION. LET'S KEEP THIS MOVEMENT GOING.

