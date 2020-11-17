Eco-Conscious Model Indira Scott Reveals The Jewelry Behind De Beers Group's New Collaboration, ReSet Collective

The five female designers, who share a passion for natural diamonds and sustainable sourcing, travelled to Botswana late last year to find out more about the partnership between De Beers Group and the people of Botswana, called Debswana, visiting its operations, alongside some of the community and conservation programmes it supports. While in Botswana, they saw first-hand how the company is Building Forever, by protecting the environment, supporting communities to thrive, accelerating equality of opportunity, and leading the diamond industry in ethical practices.

Inspired by the people, wildlife, and beautiful landscapes of Botswana, as well as a shared commitment to help shape a better world, each member of the collective designed a unique diamond pendant, with four of the designs incorporating a rough diamond sourced directly from Botswana.

Bringing the campaign to life, Ms Scott modelled the pieces amongst the urban surroundings of New York City to complement the unique rough diamonds, diverse textures, and contemporary shapes of the pieces.

The collection of one-of-a-kind pendants will be auctioned by Sotheby's in an online sale, open for bidding from 10 to 17 December 2020. Estimates will range from $20,000 to $25,000, with 100 per cent of the final hammer price from each piece split equally between two charities [1]: Stepping Stones International in Botswana and the NAACP Legal Defence Fund in the US.

Indira Scott said: "I'm thrilled to be part of the new ReSet Collective campaign with De Beers Group. This collective of independent female designers has been so inspiring to me. Each of their stunning designs tells its own unique story about the important positive impact that diamonds help create for the people and wildlife of Botswana. It's important for me to work with brands that are aligned with my own values and convictions, and De Beers' support for the communities where it operates shows that it is possible to wear something beautiful while giving back. With the profits of these pieces going to the NAACP LDF and Stepping Stones International in Botswana, I'm especially proud to be involved."

Colby Shergalis, Senior Vice President of De Beers Group Brand, said: "We are inspired by Indira's work and passion, and delighted that she has chosen to help us share the story of the positive impact that the diamonds we recover have on the people and places where they are found. Indira immediately understood the special meaning behind the ReSet Collective pieces, and it is a joy to see her wear them so proudly, knowing the contributions they are making."

"It was a privilege to host Jade, Jennie, Julez, Sara and Zoe in Botswana, where they witnessed first-hand the role diamonds play in providing critical education, healthcare, infrastructure and social benefit for Botswana's people. The designers' enthusiasm to collaborate on these pendants in support of two worthy charities was inspired by their desire to shed a light on the important role diamonds play for the communities where they are found, and to further enhance the opportunities they create."

Reset Collective is the first in an ongoing series of partnerships under De Beers Group's new ReSet platform. The initiative aims to 'reset' perceptions and shine a light on the significant positive contribution that natural diamonds deliver for the people and places where they are found, by collaborating with established and up-and-coming jewelry designers who will set diamonds discovered by De Beers into a range of pieces, celebrating sustainability in the sector.

About Stepping Stones International

Stepping Stones International (SSI) unlocks the potential of vulnerable children and youth in Botswana by providing sustainable opportunities for self-sufficiency, empowering them to achieve their dreams and become leaders of their communities. The donation made through ReSet will be channelled into a programme run by SSI to support young mothers with parenting skills and back-to-work training. For further information, visit www.steppingstonesintl.org

About NAACP Legal Defense Fund

The NAACP Legal Defense Fund (LDF) is seen as the premier legal organisation fighting for racial justice in America. It seeks structural changes for greater democracy, the elimination of disparities and the achievement of racial justice in order to fulfill the promise of equality for all Americans. For further information, visit www.naacpldf.org

About Sotheby's

Sotheby's has been uniting collectors with world-class works of art since 1744. Today, Sotheby's has a global network of 80 offices in 40 countries and presents auctions in 10 different salesrooms, including New York, London, Hong Kong and Paris. For further information, visit www.sothebys.com

About De Beers Group

Established in 1888, De Beers Group is the world's leading diamond company with expertise in the exploration, mining and marketing of diamonds. De Beers Group employees are committed to 'Building Forever,' a holistic and integrated approach for creating a better future – one that is fairer, safer, cleaner and healthier; where safety, human rights and ethical integrity continue to be paramount; and where communities thrive and the environment is protected. For further information, visit www.debeersgroup.com.

