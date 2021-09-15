Eco Depot Appoints New Board Member Samuel Medina del Rosario, Executive Secretary of Mexican Municipalities and Smart Cities and Federation of Latin American Cities Municipalities Association (FLACMA) Advisory Council Member representative for Mexico

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Depot, Inc. (OTC Pink: ECDP), a Nevada company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Samuel Medina del Rosario as a new member of the Board of Directors. He will be valuable to establishing an international network required for new business developments related to construction, energy savings and carbon reduction within the construction industry.

Mr. Medina is a graduate of engineering at ULPGC in Universidad Las Plamas, Gran Canaria, Spain. In 2013, Samuel joined Arnaiz & Partners and had multiple roles. Arnaiz & Partners executes complex urban projects including the construction of residential, industrial and commercial developments. With a history spanning almost 40 years, the partnership is comprised of architects, engineers, designers, urban planners, environmentalists, economists, geographers, geologists, lawyers, real estate, financial, and computer scientists.

Samuel is the right hand of Mr. Leopoldo Arnaiz, President of Arnaiz & Partners, the President and General Coordinator of the FLACMA Advisory Council. In Spain, Arnaiz & Partners has offices in almost all its Regions and has expanded internationally into Eastern Europe, Africa, Mexico, The Caribbean and Latin America. Samuel supports Mr. Arnaiz when holding meetings in Washington D.C. with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), the World Bank, the US Chamber of Commerce, the Association of Mayors and the Association of Local Governments ICMA.

In 2016 Mr. Medina was appointed Executive Secretary of AMMECI (Asociación de Municipios Mexicanos y Ciudades Inteligentes. http://www.ammeci.org/ )

Mr. Medina was appointed as Country Manager of Arnaiz & Partners in Mexico shortly thereafter. In 2019 Mr. Medina was appointed as the representative for Mexico of the FLACMA Advisory Council. (FLACMA Consejo Consultivo y de Fomento. http://cc-flacma.org/ )

"Our focus at Eco Depot is to build the business internationally via strategic acquisitions related to carbon reduction technologies, establishing partnerships globally with institutions, governments, NGO´s and other key players for a strengthened value-added network," said Mr. Diericx.

The Company would also like to announce that Jason Driver has resigned from the Board of Directors and as the Company's Vice President effective September 14th, 2021. He is transitioning to Bronya Canada Group as Vice President of Business Development.

Eco Depot would like to thank Mr. Driver for his contributions to the development of the Bronya Canada Group.

ABOUT ECO DEPOT

Eco Depot, Inc. acquires, manages, and develops eco-friendly real estate assets and consumer brand products. Their focus is to provide investments, funding, and support for acquisitions, start-ups, entrepreneurs, and green companies dedicated to protecting the environment. Eco Depot is a development stage distributor of eco-friendly consumer brand products and is publicly traded Over the Counter at OTCMKTS: ECDP.

ABOUT BRONYA CANADA GROUP

Bronya Coatings Group, Inc. ("the Company") is based in Montreal and intends to commercialize a Multi-Purpose liquid thermal insulation paint Bronya Climate Shield product line in North America. The Company's mission is to establish third-party production facilities globally to reduce the costs associated with the business' supply chain. The Company also has established relationships with major home improvement stores on a worldwide basis.

ABOUT BRONYA CLIMATE SHIELD™

Bronya Climate Shield increases energy efficiency, energy savings, and reduces carbon emissions through energy conservation. Product website: www.bronyaclimateshield.com

