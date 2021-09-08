Eco Depot Inc. announces excellent ASTM test results for its Bronya Climate Shield Facade Product

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Depot Inc. (OTC Pink: ECDP), a Nevada company, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Bronya Canada Group has received the following ASTM results on its Bronya Climate Shield Façade product line.

These test results will bring Bronya Climate Shield to the forefront of the construction industry and allow us to complete our objective of reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions.

Bronya Canada Group submitted our Bronya Climate Shield Facade Product for testing at SEREX Labs, a Canadian Government approved testing center to conduct American Standard Testing Method (ASTM) tests.

SEREX conducted the following ASTM tests of Bronya Climate Shield's Facade Product with excellent results to be published shortly on our OTC Markets supplemental filings.

ASTM D-5261 - Standard test method for measuring mass per unit area

ASTM-96 - Standard test method for water vapor transmission of materials

ASTM D-3806 - Standard test method to establish the flame spread rate

ASTM D-7234 - Standard test method for pull-off adhesion strength of coatings on concrete

ASTM E1918 – Standard test method for measuring solar reflectance

These ASTM tests further prove efficacy in energy reduction to the product's application on foundations and envelopes (Facades). Note that about 15% of all heat loss is through the floors and basements of commercial, industrial and residential buildings. Foundation walls for a basement and the cement slab, which sits just underneath the floors of your home, have inferior insulation capabilities. "R-Value" measures insulation capacity. An 8-inch poured concrete slab or wall will only have an R-value of a little over 1, meaning that heat will quickly be lost through these spaces.

Our Bronya Climate Shield Facade Thermal Paint will greatly improve energy savings when applied to foundations and building walls according to the above-mentioned ASTM test results. Bronya Canada Group seeks to make Bronya Climate Shield the most affordable, cost-effective thermal paint coating in the battle against Climate Change through energy conservation.

ABOUT SEREX

SEREX was established in1998 by the Cégep de Rimouski and the Center matapédien d'études collégiales (CMÉC). SEREX labs is located in Amqui, in the Matapedia Valley. SEREX has been recognized as a Collegial Center for Technology Transfer (CCTT) since June 2007 and as a Technology Access Center since 2019. SEREX is a member of Synchronex, a group of 59 CCTTs, each with specific expertise of Tech -Access Canada, a network of 30 Canadian technology access centers.

SEREX mission is to develop sustainable solutions and practices to support innovation and technology transfer in companies linked to the forest products processing sectors in order to enable them to position themselves in the markets of the future. SEREX vison is a Quebec reference and a partner of choice in developing innovative products and processes that allow optimal use of forest resources in the fields of wood processing, sustainable chemistry, renewable energies, and eco-construction.

ABOUT ECO DEPOT

Eco Depot, Inc. acquires, manages, and develops eco-friendly real estate assets and consumer brand products. Their focus is to provide investments, funding, and support for acquisitions, start-ups, entrepreneurs, and green companies dedicated to protecting the environment. Eco Depot is a development stage distributor of eco-friendly consumer brand products and is publicly traded Over the Counter at OTCMKTS: ECDP.

ABOUT BRONYA CANADA GROUP

Bronya Coatings Group, Inc. ("the Company") is based in Montreal and intends to commercialize a Multi-Purpose liquid thermal insulation paint Bronya Climate Shield product line in North America. The Company's mission is to establish third-party production facilities globally to reduce the costs associated with the business' supply chain. The Company also has established relationships with major home improvement stores on a worldwide basis.

ABOUT BRONYA CLIMATE SHIELD™

Bronya Climate Shield increases energy efficiency, energy savings and reduces carbon emissions through energy conservation. Product website: www.bronyaclimateshield.com

