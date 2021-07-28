Eco Depot Inc is pleased to announce the first production facility of Bronya Climate Shield in North America

TORONTO, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Depot Inc. (OTC Pink: ECDP), a Nevada company, is pleased to announce its wholly-owned subsidiary Bronya Canada Group has started construction of its first production facility in North America.

Bronya Canada Group has initiated a process in the first quarter to explore options for several production facilities in North America. Due to the Company's ongoing review of its facilities requirements, it seeks to best meet its customers' current and future needs.

Bronya Canada Group has determined based on this analysis; the Company has determined that the business model to be several regional micro-production facilities will be required to meet transportation, logistical and distribution centers requirements of major retailers.

The Company is pleased to announce the first production facility is to start production in Montreal, Canada, in the Fourth Quarter of 2021. This facility will be capable of meeting the requirement in Eastern Canada and North Eastern United States with additional facilities currently under negotiations throughout North America and Europe.

Bronya Canada Group entered into a lease agreement and submitted its production plans to the local authorities, who have visited the facility and reviewed the production and safety plans. The local authorities have issued a building and production permit with modifications that will be carried out within thirty days to start production. This facility will be a total of 4,200 Square Feet with a production capacity of 2,700 gallons per day, capable of generating revenues of 107,994.60 USD per day. These micro-production facilities will be situated close to retailers' distribution centers allowing us to mitigate delays due to transportation.

Bronya Climate Shield is a protective paint coating designed to reduce 20-40% of energy consumption in businesses and homes. NTS Sci-Lab, a globally recognized ISO 17025 Accredited Laboratory used by Government Agencies and Fortune 500 Companies, has confirmed the energy reduction. Due to its potential for reducing energy consumption, Bronya Canada Group seeks to make Bronya Climate Shield the most affordable, cost-effective thermal paint coating in the battle against Climate Change through energy conservation. Bronya Canada Group is considering multiple potential sites in several other states and provinces to accommodate its consumer demand.

ABOUT ECO DEPOT

Eco Depot, Inc. acquires, manages, and develops eco-friendly real estate assets and consumer brand products. Their focus is to provide investments, funding, and support for acquisitions, start-ups, entrepreneurs, and green companies dedicated to protecting the environment. Eco Depot is a development stage distributor of eco-friendly consumer brand products and is publicly traded Over the Counter at OTCMKTS: ECDP.

ABOUT BRONYA CANADA GROUP

Bronya Coatings Group, Inc. ("the Company") is based in Montreal and intends to commercialize a Multi-Purpose liquid thermal insulation paint Bronya Climate Shield product line in North America. The Company's mission is to establish third-party production facilities globally to reduce the costs associated with the business' supply chain. The Company also has established relationships with major home improvement stores on a worldwide basis.

ABOUT BRONYA CLIMATE SHIELD™

Bronya Climate Shield increases energy efficiency, energy savings, and reduces carbon emissions through energy conservation. Product website: www.bronyaclimateshield.com

