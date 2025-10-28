Eco Edge Solutions Introduces Sunamp's Thermino to the U.S. to Accelerate Building Decarbonization

"Thermino helps New York buildings decarbonize without needing oversized tanks or major mechanical rooms," said Tom Ryan, Partner at Eco Edge Solutions. "By pairing with heat pumps and smart controls, owners can cut emissions, lower operating costs, and free up space—often the toughest constraint in NYC retrofits. The low amperage built-in coil option offers the MEP engineer significant flexibility in overall system design"

Why Thermino: Thermino uses Plentigrade ®, Sunamp's proprietary advanced phase-change material (PCM), to store heat compactly and release it on demand, offering a modern alternative to traditional hot-water cylinders and oversized water storage tanks.

Key advantages

Space saver: Delivers equivalent usable hot water in up to 4× less space than a conventional cylinder—ideal for tight mechanical rooms.

Delivers equivalent usable hot water in up to 4× less space than a conventional cylinder—ideal for tight mechanical rooms. Efficiency & load shifting: Low standby losses and optimized charge/discharge improve heat-pump COPs and enable off-peak charging.

Efficiency & load shifting: Low standby losses and optimized charge/discharge improve heat-pump COPs and enable off-peak charging.

Flexible integration: Pairs with air/ground-source heat pumps, solar PV, geothermal, electric boilers, and district energy; retrofit-friendly plumbing with multiple connection orientations. Can be used as a direct replacement for traditional buffer tanks or hot water storage.

Pairs with air/ground-source heat pumps, solar PV, geothermal, electric boilers, and district energy; retrofit-friendly plumbing with multiple connection orientations. Can be used as a direct replacement for traditional buffer tanks or hot water storage. Reliability & safety: Thermino stores heat—not water—reducing leak risks and simplifying maintenance.

Real-World Applications

Multifamily DHW modernization: Replace aging gas tanks with electric flow boiler or heat pump + Thermino for consistent, efficient hot water.

Replace aging gas tanks with electric flow boiler or heat pump + Thermino for consistent, efficient hot water. Commercial/mixed-use: Shift hot-water production off-peak, cut peak demand, and reclaim floor area.

Shift hot-water production off-peak, cut peak demand, and reclaim floor area. Staged electrification: Start with DHW, then expand to space heating as envelopes and distribution are upgraded.

Low-Amperage Built-In Coil Option

Thermino can also be specified with a low-amperage electric heating coil that provides fast, on-demand hot water without requiring major electrical service upgrades. This is particularly valuable for NYC buildings where panel space is limited and bringing in new feeders is costly.

Panel-friendly: Designed to operate on a standard 20-amp, 2-pole breaker, enabling DHW electrification without costly panel or service upgrades.

Heat-pump ready: Coil can serve as a standalone DHW solution today, then transition to a heat recovery mode maintaining electric charging in a backup role.

Load control: Can be easily paired with a timer scheduled for off-peak charging or demand-response participation, lowering bills and improving grid alignment.

Can be easily paired with a timer scheduled for off-peak charging or demand-response participation, lowering bills and improving grid alignment. Retrofit advantage: Ideal for multifamily stacks, tenant retrofits, and phased LL97 compliance projects.

"Our low-amperage coil option lets owners electrify domestic hot water without chasing big new feeders," Ryan added. "It's a practical path to compliance and a smarter way to plan phased upgrades."

Availability & Support

Eco Edge Solutions can assist with site assessments, engineering support, and budgetary proposals for Thermino deployments across residential, multifamily, commercial, and institutional buildings.

MEP firms and consultants conducting LL97 and electrification studies can spec Thermino into their designs today. Eco Edge Solutions offers lunch & learn sessions and technical support to help your team integrate Thermino seamlessly into project specs.

About Eco Edge Solutions: Eco Edge Solutions is a U.S. distributor and integrator of advanced energy-efficiency and electrification technologies. We deliver sustainable, space-saving, and cost-effective solutions that improve building performance and reduce carbon footprints for owners and operators nationwide. www.EcoEdgeSoltuions.com

About Sunamp: Sunamp designs and manufactures compact thermal energy storage systems using proprietary PCM technology to deliver efficient heating and hot water. Sunamp solutions integrate with heat pumps and renewables to accelerate building decarbonization. https://sunamp.com/en-us/

Technical Specifications

Tech specs: 20/ 40/ 60/ 80-gal equivalents ; compact footprint ~14" × 22" with variable heights; multiple inlet/outlet orientations; electric element and heat-pump compatible.

Technical Configurations

Voltage options: 220V

220V Nominal current draw: 14A / (1) double-pole 20A breaker

14A / (1) double-pole 20A breaker Power rating: 2.7 kW

2.7 kW Compatibility: Works standalone or with water-source heat pumps, PV, and geothermal

Media Contact: Tom Ryan, (973) 978-5942

Eco Edge Solutions: Thermal Storage Solutions for Professionals and Homeowners

SOURCE Eco Edge Solutions

