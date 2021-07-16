Eco Forum Global Guiyang 2021 kicks off

On July 13, the agricultural session of the Eco Forum Global Guiyang 2021 - Smart Agriculture Boosts Agricultural Innovation and Green Leading the Industry's Future was held in Guiyang, according to Guizhou Provincial Agriculture and Rural Affairs Department. Well-known experts, scholars and industry leaders from home and abroad discussed topics such as the status qua of global food security, the development of green Eco-industry against the background of rural revitalization, smart agriculture leading the sustainable development of green agriculture, and the road to green development of modern mountainous features and efficient agriculture.

In recent years, Guizhou has followed the thought of ecological civilization, insisted on ecological development, always put green development in the entire process of agricultural development, and kept on the track of modern mountainous characteristics and high-efficiency agricultural development.

Guizhou has now firmly followed the green concept, implemented the strategy of big ecology, and promoted the conversion of cultivated land to forests. Guizhou promotes the overall management of landscapes, forests, fields, lakes and grasses and gives full play to resource advantages, expand green industries and insists on ecological industrialization so that it can improve standards system and brand more green products.

Guizhou has formulated ecological norms and standards covering various industries. It also promotes green development through scientific and technological innovation, and implements the "Internet +" and enterprise integration development efforts. Guizhou improves its the prevention and control mechanism, consolidates the green foundation, develops its circular agriculture, so that it has become the first province in China to banning the use of water-soluble pesticides.

Nowadays, smart agriculture in Guizhou is emerging, and the green industry is gaining momentum. In the undertaking of rural revitalization, Guizhou has embarked on a new journey to developing modern and high-efficiency agriculture with mountainous characteristics. Colorful Guizhou has a great potential to tap in green agriculture and green industries.

Caption: Eco Forum Global Guiyang 2021

SOURCE Guizhou Provincial Agriculture and Rural Affairs Department