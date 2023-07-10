Eco Forum Global Guiyang 2023 Discusses How to Achieve Green Development and Strengthen Ecological Cooperation

News provided by

Huanqiu.com

10 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

GUIYANG, China, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by Huanqiu.com:

The Eco Forum Global Guiyang 2023 kicked off on July 8. More than 2,500 representatives exchanged ideas on the theme "Pursuing Modernization of Harmony between Human and Nature – Promoting Green and Low-carbon Development" as well as topics such as international exchange and cooperation and eco-conservation and pollution control.

Building common grounds for the international community

Enhancing international exchange and cooperation stood as an important topic. According to Tamas Hajba, senior advisor for China and head of the OECD Beijing Office, to protect eco-environment and tackle climate change, countries need to come together in communication and exchanges and work out solutions.

Dr. Ma Chaode, UNDP Assistant Resident Representative in China said that the Eco Forum Global Guiyang was a warmup for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) to be held at the end of the year, and created opportunities for the international community to reach consensus.

Lessons of China's green development practices

At the Forum, China's dedication to promoting ecological conservation and tackling climate change was highlighted.

"We should be aware that climate change and environmental deterioration are life-or-death for all of us," said Tim Standbrook, deputy consul general of the UK in Chongqing at an interview, "China leads a pioneering cause by proposing green eco-system development, a transformation and upgrading of the conventional extensive economic growth mode."

Ms. Indira Ranamagary, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives of Nepal said that Eco Forum Global Guiyang and other platforms provide a good opportunity for her country to learn about Guizhou's successful experiences in infrastructure development, agricultural development and ecological conservation.

Guiyang Declaration is a promise to the future

"Preserving beauty of nature and promoting green development: Towards a high-quality system of natural protected areas", the Guiyang Declaration proposes a comprehensive approach centered around ecological civilization to establish and improve the natural protected area system, promoting global biodiversity conservation and well-being of people, advocates for government leadership and wide social participation, and aims to enhance the diversity, stability, sustainability of ecosystems. The ultimate goals are to advance the high-quality construction of the natural protected area system, strengthen the supply capacity of ecological products, and safeguard ecological security.

Dr. Ma Chaode said the Guiyang Declaration was "a promise to the future, and a promise of realizing the modernized harmony between humanity and nature".

SOURCE Huanqiu.com

Also from this source

Eco Forum Global Guiyang 2023 Discusses How to Achieve Green Development and Strengthen Ecological Cooperation

Unofficial River Chief and Her Fifteen Years on River Patrol after Retirement

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.