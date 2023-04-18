Eco-friendly Bamboo Believe Diapers, the Only Socially Responsible Premium Diaper, Celebrates its Two-Year Anniversary

Brand Has Donated Over 3.2 Million Diapers and Wipes Helping Over 70,000 U.S. Families in Need

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Believe Diapers, the first and only eco-friendly bamboo diaper brand founded to address diaper need is proud to celebrate its two-year anniversary. In the first two years, Believe Diapers has donated over 3.2 million diapers and wipes, which have helped more than 70,000 U.S. families in need.

Believe Diapers, the only ultra-soft, chemical-free, eco-friendly premium diaper brand with a 1-for-1 charity model is celebrating its two-year anniversary! Believe Diapers has donated over 3.2 million diapers and wipes helping over 70,000 U.S. families in need.

Since its inception, Believe Diapers has pledged to donate diapers to U.S. families in need. With one in three U.S. families struggling to afford diapers, philanthropy is at the brand's core. Diaper need can impact a baby's health, childcare, and a family's ability to work and attend school.

"We are thrilled to celebrate two years and impact so many lives," said Believe Diapers co-founder Uli Herzner. "We are passionate about providing eco-friendly, premium bamboo diapers and wipes for parents while providing a positive change across the country."

Designed to be good for babies and the planet, Believe Diapers are made with bamboo, a renewable resource that is also hypoallergenic, antimicrobial, and odor resistant. These super soft, absorbent bamboo diapers are also free of harmful chemicals, preservatives, and additives. Believe Diapers focuses on creating the best diapers and wipes for today's world because "Earth is a mother, too."

"When my wife, Uli, told me what she had read regarding diaper need here in the U.S., we both knew we needed to do something," said Joe Masi, co-founder of Believe Diapers. "We're quickly becoming a trusted brand, not just for babies, but also being known for our social responsibility to people that need help the most and for trying to make a positive change in the world."

The company also offers biodegradable Believe Wipes made from 100% bamboo and water, which are included in their 1-for-1 donation program. "Believe Wipes do not contain any fragrances or preservatives, so they are great for everyday use too, even for make-up removal," said Herzner.

In 2023, Believe Diapers partnered with Baby2Baby to distribute donated Believe Diapers and Believe Wipes. Baby2Baby is a national nonprofit that provides impoverished children with diapers, formula, clothing, and all the basic necessities every child deserves. In the last 11 years, Baby2Baby has distributed over 270 million items to children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programs, foster care, hospitals, underserved schools, and children who have lost everything in the wake of disaster.

Believe Diapers are available in individual packs for $24.99 and through a convenient monthly subscription service for $92. Diaper sizes range from Newborn to Size 5 (>27 lbs.). Believe Wipes are available in 4x80ct packs for $20.99 and 10x10ct travel packs for $12.99.

To celebrate Believe Diapers' second anniversary, the company will give away two free 1-year Believe Diaper subscriptions to two lucky winners.

For more information on Believe Diapers and to enter the giveaways, visit https://www.believediapers.com/pages/believe-diapers-is-turning-2 .

ABOUT BELIEVE DIAPERS: Co-founded by fashion designer, stylist, and Project Runway alum Uli Herzner and her husband Joe Masi, founder and CEO of Triptent, Believe Diapers is the only manufacturer of a premium eco-friendly diaper with a 1-for-1 charity model. Believe Diapers is changing the course of diaper need in America by donating one Believe Diaper to U.S. families in need for every diaper sold. The company's mission is to provide parents with diapers that are good for babies and kind to the environment while helping those in need by embracing their values of generosity, purity, and responsibility. To learn more about Believe Diapers, please visit believediapers.com .

Media Contact:

Mikey Carruth

651-592-5329

[email protected]

SOURCE Believe Diapers