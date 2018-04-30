Eco-friendly Blockchain Project "SEED" invites Global Citizens to Save Earth by Reducing Carbon Emissions

According to the Fifth Assessment Report (AR5) published by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), global warming by 2 degrees Celsius is a serious threat to humanity.

The report warns that if that happens, the Earth's ecosystem will go through an irrecoverable course. Many animals and vegetation will cease to exist due to the shift in water levels and changes in average temperatures.

"Under the agreement built upon the convention held in Paris in 2015 within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, countries are taking various steps to keep the rise in temperature within 2 degrees by 2020. Yet, what the climate change of 2 degrees means hasn't been well communicated throughout the world. People don't know what they can do to reduce carbon emissions." said Yuan Wei Song CEO of the SEED Foundation. On the goal of the project, he said "The SEED project aims to open investment opportunities for highly profitable eco-friendly energy businesses to everyone. Previously, those were available only for institutional investors or persons of substantial financial means. With the SEED project, any individual can make profit by participating in those businesses or by receive rewards from making eco-friendliness a way of life."

With the SEED project, any individual can participate in a large-scale energy business to make profits by investing small amounts in SEED coin. Also, people can download a mobile app and receive ZERA coins through "Physical Eco Proof of Work," proving that they chose eco-friendly ways of living such as walking or cycling instead of driving. ZERA coins can be exchanged to SEED in the SEED Exchange, so they can save the coins to participate in energy businesses.

The "SEED International Center," a 55 floor multi complex to be built on a 16,600㎡ plot in downtown Jakarta, is the first project, will start next year and completion will be in 2023. This complex has a passive energy design with energy efficient glass. Solar panels and geothermal heat pumps will be used for power generation, while rainwater harvesting, rooftop gardens, green pathways and ecological streams enable the complex to maximize the use of green technology and to minimize carbon emissions.

Initial pre-sale for SEED coins will start at 20:00 (UTC+4) May 13, 2018. Pre-sales volume will be within 10% of total SEEDs to be issued at public sales, further information can be found at the SEED website http://seedfoundation.io.

