Eco-Friendly Commercial Pressure Washing Company Awarded MWBE, DBE, SCS Certifications

KENT, Wash., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kent-based company, Mr. Truck Wash, Inc., has obtained the MWBE (Minority / Women Business Enterprise), DBE (Disadvantaged Business Enterprise), and King County SCS (Small Contractors and Suppliers) certifications. The company of 50+ employees is composed of three divisions: the truck washing division, marketed under Mr. Truck Wash, washes over 20,000 shuttles, company vehicles, and trucks per month; the commercial pressure washing division, marketed under Mr. Pressure Wash, pressure washes millions of square feet of parking garages, sidewalks, and commercial properties every year; the commercial kitchen pressure washing division, Mr. Hood Clean, services over 1,250 restaurants and commercial kitchens across Washington State.

"I am excited and humbled to receive the MWBE, DBE, and SCS certifications," stated President and CEO Mayumi Muller. "For years, our company pioneered eco-friendly methods of pressure washing. Many clients do not realize that pressure washing is a dirty job. If not careful, the oil, grease, and heavy metals removed during the pressure washing process can run down the storm drain system, which feeds into Puget Sound and hurts our ecosystem, including keystone species such as salmon. Our company has pioneered graywater reuse technology that vacuums up and recycles the graywater, reducing our water usage by up to 98% and ensuring that no wastewater ever flows into the storm drain system. Having the MWBE, DBE, and SCS certifications will allow our company to obtain more government and private-sector clients, further expanding our mission to make pressure washing as eco-friendly as possible in Washington State."

Mayumi Muller is a half-African-American, half-Japanese entrepreneur who is passionate about the environment. She has recently created two new divisions under Mr. Truck Wash, Inc.: Mr. Line Stripe, offering eco-friendly parking lot and parking garage striping services, and Mr. Decal Removal, offering eco-friendly vehicle and window decal removal services. Mayumi Muller is honored to obtain the MWBE, DBE, and SCS Certifications for Mr. Truck Wash, Inc. and looks forward to inspiring more female entrepreneurs as she grows her company.

About Mayumi Muller

Mayumi Muller is the CEO of Mr. Truck Wash, Inc. As a minority and female entrepreneur, she is proud to be an environmental pioneer in the truck washing and pressure washing industry. Born to a Japanese mother and African-American father, Mayumi's goal is to run a diverse business of many cultures. When she is not busy leading a company with 50+ employees, she enjoys cooking, modeling, and spending time with her husband and five children. Mayumi's career included twenty years as an international model, having been crowned Mrs. Washington in 1995 and Fourth Runner-Up Mrs. America. She recently published her book Mayumi's Secret: Fcking Fab and Fit After 40 where she coaches women after 40 how to overcome the social pressures and inner anxieties of aging and embrace their age proudly.

