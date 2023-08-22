Eco-friendly company AMINO LAB recently launched a functional shampoo that relieves hair loss symptoms with newly developed materials

  • In recognition of unique technology such as 13 patents, new technology (NET) certification, green technology certification, etc.

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Amino Lab', an eco-friendly company selected by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups as one of 30 companies to participate in this year's Social Economy Enterprise Growth Support Project, recently released a functional shampoo that relieves hair loss symptoms with newly developed materials.

'Amino Lab', which develops a technology to upcycle livestock blood into useful substances, enzymatically decomposes pig plasma and registers it as the world's first cosmetic raw material in ICID (International Cosmetics Ingredient Dictionary). Following its launch of the first product in 2021, the company introduced the upgraded product in May this year.

'A Percent Plasma Intensive Pro Shampoo' contains high plasma-derived amino acids (2.2%), and evenly contains ingredients that relieve hair loss symptoms such as salicylic acid, dexpanthenol, and niacin amide, as well as 10 kinds of herbal extracts, helping healthy and strong hair care.

In addition, the plasma extract developed by the patented method consists of 20 amino acids and peptides, which makes the hair softer and provides balanced oil and moisture, and nutrition to the sensitive scalp and tired hair.

'A Percent Plasma Intensive Pro Shampoo' is attracting great attention from consumers who are fed up with existing hair loss functional shampoo products. At the request of many users who have experienced the A Percent Plasma Intensive Shampoo product, which was first released in 2021, 'A Percent Plasma Intensive Pro Bar' will also be released in September using the same raw material.

An official from the company said, "We have 13 patents and received 10 billion won from large investment institutions in recognition of their unique technology such as new technology (NET) certification and green technology certification."

'Amino Lab' opened its first blood resource center plant in Sejong City last year. It is receiving great attention from consumers by enzymatically decomposing the blood of livestock to develop bioactive materials, immune-enhancing feed additives, and plant nutrients and selling them domestic market and abroad.

