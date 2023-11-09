Eco-Friendly Energy on the Rise: India's Floating Solar Projects Report Highlights Key Trends for 2023

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Floating Solar Projects in India 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report spotlights the surging segment of floating solar energy as a pivotal innovation in the renewable sector. With land scarcity concerns and the complementary use of water bodies near hydropower and thermal power plants, floating solar energy is fast becoming a strategic choice for energy players in India.

This forward-looking report provides a granular analysis of growth patterns, technological advancements, market dynamics, and cost trends shaping the future of India's floating solar industry. It serves as an essential resource, offering a PDF and Excel dataset, for stakeholders tracking the potential and growth of this buoyant market sector.

Key inclusions of the report are:

An in-depth overview and potential estimation of the floating solar market.

Exploration of technology trends and operational maintenance considerations.

Detailed scrutiny of recent tenders, auctions, and key industry players.

Comparative analysis with other solar technologies and future market forecasts.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Summary and Key Insights

2. Potential and Growth Trends

Overview

Potential Estimation

Key Trends

Growth Drivers

3. Technologies, Design and O&M

Key Floating Platform Technologies

Design of Floating Solar Projects

Major Equipment

O&M Considerations

4. Key Players and Projects

Recent Tender Results

Upcoming Auctions

Key Players

Developers

Contractors

Technology Suppliers

Case Studies

5. Cost Considerations

Recent Tariff Trends

Cost Considerations

Comparison With Other Solar Technologies

6. Pipeline and Outlook

Project Pipeline

Key Issues and Challenges

The Way Forward

