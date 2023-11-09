Eco-Friendly Energy on the Rise: India's Floating Solar Projects Report Highlights Key Trends for 2023

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Floating Solar Projects in India 2023" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report spotlights the surging segment of floating solar energy as a pivotal innovation in the renewable sector. With land scarcity concerns and the complementary use of water bodies near hydropower and thermal power plants, floating solar energy is fast becoming a strategic choice for energy players in India.

This forward-looking report provides a granular analysis of growth patterns, technological advancements, market dynamics, and cost trends shaping the future of India's floating solar industry. It serves as an essential resource, offering a PDF and Excel dataset, for stakeholders tracking the potential and growth of this buoyant market sector.

Key inclusions of the report are:

  • An in-depth overview and potential estimation of the floating solar market.
  • Exploration of technology trends and operational maintenance considerations.
  • Detailed scrutiny of recent tenders, auctions, and key industry players.
  • Comparative analysis with other solar technologies and future market forecasts.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Summary and Key Insights

2. Potential and Growth Trends

  • Overview
  • Potential Estimation
  • Key Trends
  • Growth Drivers

3. Technologies, Design and O&M

  • Key Floating Platform Technologies
  • Design of Floating Solar Projects
  • Major Equipment
  • O&M Considerations

4. Key Players and Projects

  • Recent Tender Results
  • Upcoming Auctions
  • Key Players
  • Developers
  • Contractors
  • Technology Suppliers
  • Case Studies

5. Cost Considerations

  • Recent Tariff Trends
  • Cost Considerations
  • Comparison With Other Solar Technologies

6. Pipeline and Outlook

  • Project Pipeline
  • Key Issues and Challenges
  • The Way Forward

