Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Industry Overview By The Business Research Company

LONDON, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Widespread usage of most plastic packaging products affects the environment adversely. Growing consumer awareness about the drawbacks of using single-use and non-degradable plastic products for food packaging is driving the growth of the eco-friendly food packaging market.

The global eco-friendly food packaging market size is expected to grow from $196.26 billion in 2021 to $211.56 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. TBRC's eco-friendly food packaging market growth analysis shows that this is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $280.10 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.3%.

Request a free sample of the Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market Report

Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the eco-friendly packaging market. Major market players of the eco-friendly food packaging market are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative technologies for migrating to environmentally friendly food packaging solutions to reduce environmental impact and keep plastic out of landfills and seas. For example, in July 2019, Nestle, a Switzerland-based food company introduced a new recyclable paper wrapper for its YES! snack bars by using high-speed flow wrap technology. The possibility for recyclable paper packaging to be widely employed in the confectionery sector has been unlocked as a result of this launch. Till now, the only way to produce shelf-stable snacks at fast speeds was to use plastic films and laminates. Paper can now be utilized in huge quantities while maintaining product quality and freshness throughout the shelf life.

Key Players In The Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Industry

Major players in the eco-friendly food packaging market are Amcor, Mondi plc, Sealed Air Corporation, Ball Corporation, Tetra Pak, BASF, Huhtamaki Oyj, Westrock, Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco, Evergreen Packaging, Elopak, Winpak Ltd., Printpak, PaperFoam bv, Be Green Packaging, DS Smith plc, DuPont and Crown Holdings Inc.

Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market Segmentation

The main types of eco-friendly food packaging are recycled content packaging, reusable packaging, and degradable packaging. Degradable eco-friendly food packaging is a substitute for petrochemical-based polymers. The common biodegradable materials used in food packaging are chitosan, starch, gelatin cellulose, and polylactic acid. The different materials include paper and paperboard, metal, glass, plastic, others and use various techniques such as active packaging, molded packaging, multipurpose packaging, alternate fiber packaging. The various applications of such packaging include food and beverages, bakery and confectionery, dairy products, meat products, fruits and vegetables, convenience food, and others.

See more on the Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market Report

Check out reports similar to the eco-friendly food packaging market:

Converted Paper Products Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Paperboard Container, Sanitary Paper Product, Stationery Products, Paper Bag And Coated And Treated Paper), By End-Use (Packaging & Wrapping, Food Service, Printing), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

Advanced Packaging Technologies Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (3D Integrated Circuit, 2D Integrated Circuit, 2.5D Integrated Circuit), By Product (Active Packaging, Smart And Intelligent Packaging), By End Use Industry (Automotive And Transport, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, IT And Telecommunication), COVID-19 Growth And Change

Flexible Plastic Packaging Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Stand-Up Pouches, Flat Pouches, Roll Stock, Gusseted Bags, Wicketed Bags, Wraps), By Technology (Flexography, Rotogravure, Digital Printing), By Application (Food, Beverage, Pharms & Health Care, Personal Care & Cosmetics), COVID-19 Growth And Change

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company's flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information:



The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

SOURCE The Business Research Company