Eco-Friendly Manufactured, Lightweight, and Durable SCHOTT D263® T eco Windows are an Excellent Alternative to Plastic

BARRINGTON, N.J., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edmund Optics®, leading global manufacturer and supplier of optical components, has expanded its extensive inventory of SCHOTT products with the addition of SCHOTT D263® T eco Windows, making it easier for customers to obtain quality optics that are environmentally sustainable. These windows are 0.4mm thick and are constructed from glass substrates manufactured with eco-friendly refining agents with excellent transmission in the visible and near-infrared (NIR) spectra.

The SCHOTT D263® T eco Windows feature a surface roughness of less than 1nm RMS with exceptional thickness tolerances and total thickness variation (TTV). Having high chemical resistance, durability to harsh environmental factors, and a light weight, these windows make excellent alternatives to plastic substrates for applications including resistive touch panels, capacitive touch sensors, substrates for optical filters, and other automotive or electronics applications such as mobile devices or LiDAR units. For more information on these windows and other SCHOTT products, visit the SCHOTT partnership page.

