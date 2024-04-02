Eco-Friendly Residential Developer Z Life Company Announces National Expansion Following Successful Launch of Midtown in Las Vegas

Building the Future: Z Life's Vision for Attainable Eco-Luxe Living Expands Nationwide

LAS VEGAS, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Breaking ground and shattering expectations, Z Life, the future-focused real estate powerhouse, celebrated for its revolutionary glass curtain wall systems and walkable city designs, is set to initiate plans for a national expansion. The announcement comes on the tail of a March 15th launch and the subsequent success and traction of Midtown, their latest project in Las Vegas' rising Arts District, which garnered substantial media attention, hundreds of open-house attendees, and keen interest in unit reservations.

The company's expansion will include strategic commercial developments in key cities across the country. From the nation's mountains to its coastlines, these transformative properties will change the face of housing in locales such as Salt Lake City, Reno, Austin, Nashville, and San Francisco. These locations were carefully selected as host sites to showcase Z Life's vision of residential spaces that foster sustainability, luxury, and community.

Midtown, developed adjacent to the luxurious English Hotel, exemplifies Z Life's commitment to innovative design and sustainable luxury. With the largest single unitized curtain wall contract in the United States, Z Life's architectural designs, including the iconic Fontainebleau hotel, have set new standards in the real estate and glass industry. The Midtown project is poised to transform downtown Vegas into a vibrant community hub, featuring micro-retail spaces, cutting-edge workspaces, biohacking facilities, and an exclusive on-site shared Tesla program for residents.

"Z Life is crafting ecosystems for living that meet the needs and aspirations of the younger generation," said Weina Zhang, CEO of Z Life. "Our success in Las Vegas, highlighted by the overwhelming response to our Midtown launch event, is a testament to the demand for our unique approach to development. We're excited to bring our vision to more cities across the nation."

"We're incredibly proud of Midtown; it stands as our proof of concept, showcasing our commitment to redefine urban living," says Anna Olin, COO of Z Life. "This expansion is bringing our vision to a national stage, assisting first-time buyers and creating spaces where people can truly live where they work."

The Midtown community in Las Vegas exemplifies Z Life's innovative approach, offering residents affordable luxury with amenities such as a pool, gym, and comprehensive urban living solutions at significantly lower costs compared to industry standards.

Thanks to the commercialization of a portion of the development, Z Life is able to keep HOA fees at just 25 cents per square foot, providing an accessible pathway to homeownership for the younger generation, while promoting a sustainable, car-free lifestyle.

Z Life is set to break ground on two additional towers in the Midtown area in the fall of 2024.

For more information about Z Life and its projects, please visit https://fuyiproperties.com/.

About Z Life Company

Led by Weina Zhang and Anna Olin, Z Life pioneers in sustainable, luxury real estate. Originating with The English Hotel in Las Vegas, they are renowned for their innovative M8TRIX model, revolutionizing luxury in real estate by streamlining construction and lowering costs. Z Life's newest initiative, Midtown, revitalizes Downtown Las Vegas with its eco-friendly, community-driven design, showcasing the company's commitment to sustainable and innovative urban development.

