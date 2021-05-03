Eco-Friendly VERO WATER™ Introduces The Inspire 3 With Touchless Technology For Home & Small Office
Compact and sleekly designed appliance dispenses unlimited Still & Sparkling Vero Water on-demand.
May 03, 2021, 06:30 ET
MIAMI BEACH, Fla., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VERO WATER™, a leading provider of luxury still and sparkling water to the hospitality industry, is bringing its eco-friendly luxury water brand - served by award-winning chefs in acclaimed restaurants around the world – to the home and small office. Consumers can now enjoy unlimited eco-friendly Vero Water on tap and on demand in the comfort and convenience of their homes. The sleek brushed metal design and compact size of the VERO Inspire 3 system is ideally designed for the modern home. The innovative new Inspire 3 Touchless is compatible with Vero's proprietary VERO+ Five-Stage filtration process that consistently serves Vero's exceptionally great-tasting luxury signature taste preferred by award-winning chefs. Eliminating unnecessary and costly trips to the supermarket and carrying heavy cases of bottled water that end up in landfills after use, the Inspire 3 Touchless is the new must have appliance for the modern, sustainable home. The Inspire 3 Touchless includes the following features:
- Sleek and modern design, with small countertop footprint ideal for home kitchens and bars. (16.7" H x 9.5" W x 19.5" D)
- Chills up to 20 Liters in an hour, and up to 2 Liters in 3 minutes.
- Rapidly fills still or sparkling VERO WATER into 950 ml eco-friendly reusable Vero luxury bottles or personal sports bottles in 30 seconds.
- Touchless Technology for sanitary dispensing. Simply place bottle on the drip dray and hold hand 1" inch away from the desired water type sensor for automatic dispensing.
- Quiet system that runs at same dB as single cup coffee machines.
"The Vero Inspire 3 with Touchless Technology not only meets consumer demand for exceptionally great-tasting still and sparkling water, but their desire for an environmentally friendly product at the same time," said David Deshe, President and Co-Founder of Vero Water. "Savvy consumers who experienced bottled water out-of-stocks during the pandemic or severe weather events realize the benefits of having unlimited still and sparkling water at home and eliminating the need for frequent, costly trips to the store. Vero is destined to be the favorite home appliance," added Deshe.
The Inspire 3 Touchless starts at $1,995.00. The Inspire 3 and Vero+ filtration packages and can be purchased directly by consumers online at: https://www.verowater.com/industry/home.
About VERO WATER™
Vero Water is a healthy lifestyle choice for Inspired Living. VERO WATER® is a leading provider of luxury still and sparkling water to the hospitality industry, served to over 75 million consumers a year, coast-to-coast in the United States and 14 countries around the world. Vero offers exceptionally great tasting still and sparkling water that is an affordable alternative to bottled water for consumers, more sustainable for the environment, and a more profitable brand for the hospitality industry versus traditional bottled water brands. Vero's proprietary purification and bottling process enables clients to purify, chill, fill and serve Vero still and sparkling water on-premise and on-demand. Served perfectly chilled from a luxury branded Eco-Bottle with every pour, Vero's signature taste is pure and crisp - noted by a distinctively luxurious mouthfeel and a light and refreshing finish. The exceptional water taste and quality, combined with the unparalleled level of concierge service provided to its clients, has propelled Vero Water into many of the most acclaimed restaurants worldwide, firmly establishing it as the leading luxury eco-friendly water brand proudly served by the most demanding and successful chefs, restaurateurs, hoteliers, cruise lines, corporate offices around the world.
SOURCE VERO WATER
