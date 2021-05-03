Eco-Friendly VERO WATER™ Introduces The Inspire 3 With Touchless Technology For Home & Small Office

"The Vero Inspire 3 with Touchless Technology not only meets consumer demand for exceptionally great-tasting still and sparkling water, but their desire for an environmentally friendly product at the same time," said David Deshe, President and Co-Founder of Vero Water. "Savvy consumers who experienced bottled water out-of-stocks during the pandemic or severe weather events realize the benefits of having unlimited still and sparkling water at home and eliminating the need for frequent, costly trips to the store. Vero is destined to be the favorite home appliance," added Deshe.

The Inspire 3 Touchless starts at $1,995.00. The Inspire 3 and Vero+ filtration packages and can be purchased directly by consumers online at: https://www.verowater.com/industry/home.

About VERO WATER™

Vero Water is a healthy lifestyle choice for Inspired Living. VERO WATER® is a leading provider of luxury still and sparkling water to the hospitality industry, served to over 75 million consumers a year, coast-to-coast in the United States and 14 countries around the world. Vero offers exceptionally great tasting still and sparkling water that is an affordable alternative to bottled water for consumers, more sustainable for the environment, and a more profitable brand for the hospitality industry versus traditional bottled water brands. Vero's proprietary purification and bottling process enables clients to purify, chill, fill and serve Vero still and sparkling water on-premise and on-demand. Served perfectly chilled from a luxury branded Eco-Bottle with every pour, Vero's signature taste is pure and crisp - noted by a distinctively luxurious mouthfeel and a light and refreshing finish. The exceptional water taste and quality, combined with the unparalleled level of concierge service provided to its clients, has propelled Vero Water into many of the most acclaimed restaurants worldwide, firmly establishing it as the leading luxury eco-friendly water brand proudly served by the most demanding and successful chefs, restaurateurs, hoteliers, cruise lines, corporate offices around the world.

SOURCE VERO WATER

Related Links

http://www.verowater.com

