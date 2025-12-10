Eco-Growth Strategies Announces $2.4 Million in Cumulative Equity and Convertible Note Investments Since the Acquisition of the Hawaiian Isles Assets, Supporting Operations and Uplisting Readiness

HONOLULU, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc. (OTC: ECGS) ("ECGS" or the "Company"), a Hawaii-based premium bottled water company, today announced that it has received approximately $2.4 million in cumulative equity and convertible note investments since the acquisition of the Hawaiian Isles Assets from a varied group of accredited investors and strategic partners.

These investments, completed at various intervals throughout the period, have strengthened the Company's balance sheet and supported ECGS's operational growth, facility development in Hawaii, and continued enhancement of its public-company infrastructure.

Strengthening the Platform for Long-Term Growth

The cumulative capital raised over the period aligns with the Company's broader multi-phase development strategy, including:

Expansion and upgrading of its Hawaiian production capabilities

Strengthening of financial reporting, governance, and operational controls

Ongoing evaluation of national-exchange uplisting requirements

Recent reservation of the ticker symbol "THWC" with Nasdaq as the Company continues preparing for potential future uplisting milestones

These initiatives reflect ECGS's commitment to maturing as a public company and building a strong operational and compliance foundation to support future growth.

CEO Comment

"Over this period, we have worked intentionally to fortify the Company's operational, financial, and governance framework," said W.J. "Bill" Delgado, Chief Executive Officer of ECGS. "The cumulative investments we secured during this period demonstrate growing confidence in our long-term strategy. These funds have supported facility development, production planning, and the corporate enhancements necessary as we continue evaluating a potential uplisting to a national exchange. Our focus remains on disciplined execution and sustainable growth."

Strategic Use of Capital

Capital received throughout the period has supported:

Facility upgrades and equipment planning

Production scale-up initiatives

General working capital and operational development

Governance and reporting enhancements aligned with national-exchange standards

Capital-markets readiness activities

The Company noted these cumulative investments do not represent a current financing round, but rather previously completed activity that has contributed to the Company's momentum and readiness.

Important Notice: No Assurance of Listing

The reservation of a ticker symbol with Nasdaq and the Company's uplisting-readiness activities are preliminary and exploratory. These actions do not constitute, reflect, or imply any determination by any national securities exchange regarding the Company's eligibility for, or approval of, any listing application. Any potential listing remains subject to satisfaction of all applicable quantitative and qualitative listing standards, the completion of required regulatory and corporate steps, and prevailing market conditions. There can be no assurance that an application will be made, accepted, or approved.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's operational development, capital-markets strategy, uplisting readiness, facility expansion, and future milestones. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially.

Risks include, among others: the Company's ability to satisfy national-exchange listing standards; changes in financial, economic, or market conditions; operational challenges; availability of future financing; regulatory developments; and other risks described in the Company's public disclosures. ECGS undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

About Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc.

Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc. ("ECGS") is a Hawaii-based bottled water company developing and scaling the production of high-quality purified and natural spring water sourced from the Hawaiian Islands. The Company is pursuing facility and infrastructure expansion initiatives in Hawaii and is listed on the OTC Markets under the ticker ECGS. Learn more at https://www.hawaiianisleswater.com.

