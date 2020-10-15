Eco-Growth Strategies Closes its Acquisition of HARA

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco-Growth Strategies (the "Company" or "Eco-Growth Strategies") (OTC Pink Sheet: ECGS), a nutraceutical Company developing a variety of premium CBD-based products specializing in sourcing and extraction of trusted North American hemp, today announced that the Company has closed on the purchase of HARA, www.haraflow.com . HARA is an ultra-premium hemp-based CBD company that focuses on athletes and fitness minded individuals, as well as the general population desiring a suite of first-class CBD products. The Company also intends to produce goods for the pet segment as well. The handcrafted catalog of products contains no THC and are produced with the highest quality CBD.

"We are pleased to have closed the purchase of HARA. This revenue generating, premium quality CBD company will be positioned as our flagship model as we continue to acquire undervalued businesses that fit into our boutique of CBD offerings," said William J. Delgado, Chairman and CEO of Eco-Growth Strategies.

"With our XtractionOne Plus wholly owned subsidiary anticipated to be a disruptor in the high efficiency extraction of CBD, terpene and desired cannabinoid content, coupled with HARA, we have begun to establish our serial bolt-on acquisition strategy for Eco-Growth," added Mr. Delgado.

"Closing this deal with Eco-Growth allows HARA the capability to execute on its goals in a much broader capacity," says Brody Shemansky, CEO of HARA. "We have built a loyal following from the ground up through the sale of our ultra-premium suite of CBD products while always focusing on the client experience. "We feel the management team at Eco-Growth shares in our beliefs and vison, so the partnership will be an easy transition," added Mr. Shemansky.

About HARA

HARA is an ultra-premium CBD company that contains zero THC and are made with premium full spectrum CBD derived from organically grown US hemp. Each product is rich in cannabinoids that help ease imbalances and give rise to homeostasis. We created HARA to serve our people and our planet.

About Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc.

Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc. https://ecogrowthstrategies.com/our-team/ is a nutraceutical and processing Company developing a range of CBD-based products. The company's mission is to employ best practice science to source, manufacture, and package all of its CBD products from within the United States. The Company performs farm and manufacturing site visits and sources its products from only the highest quality hemp farms in North America.

