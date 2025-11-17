Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc. Engages Maxim Group LLC to assist with its Growth Strategy and Up-List to Nasdaq

HONOLULU, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc. (OTCID: ECGS), a premier bottler of Hawaiian sourced purified and spring water, is excited to announce that it is pursuing a strategy to become listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, a move the Company hopes will enhance visibility and accelerate its growth trajectory. The timing of any Nasdaq up-list process will be dependent on a multitude of factors, including but not limited to obtaining necessary Nasdaq approval and the impact of overall market conditions.

About Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc.

Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc. is a re-focused and re-organized Hawaiian sourced premier bottler of purified and natural spring water focusing on the Hawaiian Islands, Asia, and North America. The company's mission is to employ the best practice and science to source, manufacture, and package the highest quality water products.

Forward-looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. For example, there is no guarantee that the Company will successfully list its securities on Nasdaq in a timely manner or at all. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities described herein.

