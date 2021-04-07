Eco Lips Acquires Emergent Personal Care Company, Simply Soothing

MARION, Iowa, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Organic lip care brand leader, Eco Lips ( ecolips.com/ ), today announces the acquisition of Simply Soothing (simplysoothing.net/), a fellow Iowa-based personal care company responsible for bringing Bug Soother Insect Repellent to the market.

Similar to Eco Lips, Simply Soothing's brand values are centered on using good-for-you, natural ingredients. Founded in 2003, the company started small, but after the introduction of their handcrafted, DEET-free signature Bug Soother in 2008 sales really accelerated after the Iowa floods that brought the bugs.

"Eco Lips is perfectly poised to service Simply Soothing's existing customer base while, at the same time, adding distribution," said founder and CEO of Eco Lips, Steve Shriver. "I've always had so much respect for Freda [Simply Soothing CEO] and her products. The entire Eco Lips team is honored and excited to carry the Bug Soother brand forward!"

The eighth largest bug repellent brand in the United States, the Bug Soother brand of natural products includes the specialty natural bug repellent in the green bottle as well as a bite soother and outdoor candles. The various products are found across 10,000 retail locations nationwide with growing distribution internationally, including the UK, Europe, Central America, Grand Cayman and Scandinavia.

"This partnership will help accelerate the growth of Bug Soother, a natural bug repellent recognized and loved by so many families across the US," states Simply Soothing CEO, Freda Sojka. "Steve will continue to expand the Bug Soother brand to provide our same safe, natural, effective product that families have come to know and trust."

Eco Lips is known for pioneering the original organic lip balm in 2003 and revels in being the brand that manufactures the highest quality, certified organic, fair trade and non-GMO lip care products on the planet. The company offers private label and contracting manufacturing services with a wide variety of options as well. Their range of products includes lip balms, scrubs, tints, a vegan lip care line and body oil.

To learn more, visit ecolips.com or call 866-326-5477.

