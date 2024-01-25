Eco Material Technologies and Alabama Power to Repurpose Coal Ash at Plant Barry

Companies to invest in harvesting plant to beneficially reuse millions of tons of coal ash to be used in Green Cement across the Southeast region

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah and MOBILE, Ala., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Material Technologies ("Eco Material" or the "Company"), the leading producer of sustainable cementitious materials and near-zero carbon cement replacement products in North America, announced today a collaboration with Alabama Power, a subsidiary of Southern Company, to harvest millions of tons of stored ash from Plant Barry, a coal- and natural gas-fired electrical generation facility in Bucks, Alabama. This project is the third such harvesting plant with Southern Company, following Plants Bowen and Branch in Georgia.

Under the agreement, Eco Material will harvest more than 700,000 tons of stored ash per year from the plant. The effort will remove and beneficially use millions of tons of ash over the term of the agreement.

"Southern Company and its subsidiaries are critical in Eco Material's long-term strategy to invest in and upgrade sustainable sources of cementitious input materials to offset the high-intensive carbon emissions of the North American cement industry," said Grant Quasha, CEO of Eco Material Technologies. "This collaboration with Alabama Power is a paragon for both the environment and concrete builders, and we should expect more companies across the country to follow Southern Company's lead in the beneficial reuse of their fly ash for products like Green Cement."

The Plant Barry process will be similar to the Plant Branch harvesting plant announced recently with Georgia Power, utilizing Eco Material's in-house ES EcoSystem Efficient Carbon Offloading™ technology. The ES EcoSystem Efficient Carbon Offloading™ technology is a proprietary solution that offers a lower-cost and greener process to reduce high carbon content in landfilled and ponded coal ash, bringing it up to required specification for use in concrete and other building materials.

The ash from Barry will be used in concrete blends to repair and construct bridges, roads, and buildings in Alabama, Mississippi, Florida and Louisiana, reducing dependence on imported materials with a proudly Made in the USA recycled product. Plant Barry will be the sixth ash harvesting and beneficiation facility operated by Eco Material and will add to the Company's portfolio of novel supplementary cementitious material projects that include natural pozzolan beneficiation as well as Green Cement production.

The ash Eco Material will harvest from Plant Barry enhances the strength , impermeability and durability of concrete. In common practice, the material will replace 20-25% percent of carbon-intensive portland cement in concrete mixes with Eco Material's proprietary technologies allowing up to 100% replacement. Portland cement, and the concrete industry as a whole, currently account for approximately eight percent of global carbon emissions.

"Alabama Power has a long history of recycling coal ash from its plants for beneficial use in products like concrete and other construction materials," said Brandon Dillard, Alabama Power senior vice president and senior production officer, West Production Group. "We're very pleased that this collaboration with Eco Material will expand our ability to harvest coal ash at the plant and contribute to development of materials that impact the growth of our state."

Construction of the Plant Barry harvesting plant is expected to begin in 2024. The new facility is expected to be in service by Jan. 2026. Alabama Power and Eco Material will build the processing plant within the permitted boundary of the site where material will be excavated and consolidated. The teams will then haul the material, high-quality Class F fly ash, to the processing plant as needed where it will be dried, screened and have excess carbon removed. Ash that cannot be sold locally will be transported by rail to the rest of the Southeast region.

The finished product from the harvesting plant will be conveyed to the existing truck loadout silos for loading into either truck or rail where RestoreAir® can be applied as needed. Eco Material's RestoreAir® process uses a liquid reagent to pre-treat fly ash, before delivery to customers, to neutralize activated carbon's air entrainment. The ES EcoSystem Efficient Carbon Offloading™ approach provides the flexibility to process a wide range of carbon content and fineness found in the ash pond and keeps capital and processing costs at a minimum when compared to other ash harvesting projects.

The processing plant will run 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and will require a team of approximately 25 employees at full capacity in addition to construction and other temporary jobs. Eco Material expects the plant will quickly reach full capacity due to high demand for fly ash in the region.

Eco Material has a portfolio of nine (9) plants producing or under construction that represent over four (4) million tons per annum of novel, beneficiated SCMs and Green Cement products to help decarbonize the North American concrete market.

About Eco Material Technologies

Eco Material Technologies is the leading producer of sustainable cement alternatives in the U.S., serving over 4,000 unique customer locations from its 100+ sites across 45 states. The Company is the leading marketer and distributor of fly ash and other pozzolans, with the industry's only true national footprint of logistics networks and distribution channels. Eco Material also has patented technology to convert fly ash and other materials into innovative, near-zero carbon building materials that react faster, match the one-day performance of, and after 28 days are approximately 20% stronger than traditional cement, all while reducing by approximately 99% the CO2 emissions that are traditionally associated with cement production. The Company also provides mission-critical utility services, including operations support, waste disposal and environmental remediation. For more information, visit www.ecomaterial.com .

About Alabama Power

Alabama Power, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), America's premier energy company, provides reliable, affordable electricity to 1.5 million customers across the state and has been named #1 for large electric utility business customer satisfaction in the south region, according to the J.D. Power 2023 Electric Utility Business Customer Satisfaction Study [jdpower.com]℠. Learn more at alabamapower.com.

Media Contact for Eco Material:

Matthew Cossel

[email protected]

Media Contact for Alabama Power:

Beth Thomas

[email protected]

251-422-3331

SOURCE Eco Material Technologies Inc