Eco-Power Meets Pickup Practicality: Ty Yacoboni's Patent-Pending Retractable Solar Blanket Infuses Trucks with Energizing Pep

A breakthrough in renewable energy tech that soaks up the sun and transforms truck beds into mobile charging stations

LAKE PLACID, Fla., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inventor Ty Yacoboni recently announced a new era of sustainable driving with the introduction of the world's first retractable, solar blanket specifically designed for the bed of pickup trucks. The Ty Yacoboni Solar Blanket marks a major leap in the advancement of vehicular solar technology, transforming idle truck beds into powerhouses of clean, renewable energy that can be used in a growing variety of ways.

"Pickup trucks are the workhorses of America, and our retractable solar blanket is about to amplify that and dial it up to a 10," said Yacoboni. "Imagine never worrying about your truck's battery life again, or whether you'll have an ample supply of power for your tools and devices while on the go. We've made this a reality. And it's an absolute breeze to use."

Ty Yacoboni Solar Blanket: A Milestone in Solar Innovation

Built for versatility, the retractable solar blanket is engineered to unfurl across the expanse of a pickup truck's bed and is usable whether the truck is in motion or at rest. The blanket promises to deliver not just energy self-sufficiency but also the comfort of having power during emergencies, work, or leisure. Combining the ease of traditional solar blankets with the robust needs of truck owners, this solar solution is both lightweight and formidable – able to withstand the elements.

The first solar blanket of its kind, it can be deployed or retracted as needed, both manually or electrically, and can accommodate most standard and bestselling truck models. And with its cutting-edge design, this solar blanket is poised to become the next essential add-on accessory for truck dealers and owners who value sustainability, efficiency, and preparedness.

Ty Yacoboni Solar Blanket: Redefining Vehicle Power Management

While traditional solar panels offer higher power output, their heft and rigidity pale in comparison to the portability of solar blankets. The new retractable solar blanket integrates seamlessly with the pickup truck lifestyle: durable enough to withstand the rigors of the road, but agile enough to be packed away quickly and without a hassle. Some major features of the Ty Yacoboni Solar Blanket include:

  • Manually or automatically retractable.
  • Designed for easy installation on all pickups.
  • Free energy when deployed with clear access to sunlight.

"The concept of never needing to recharge your truck's battery, or maybe even someday potentially bypassing the traditional alternator altogether, is a revolutionary one," added Yacoboni. "But the goal of pure energy independence from traditional fuels is a paradigm shift that comes in stages. And it starts with great truck accessories like our retractable solar blanket."

About the Ty Yacoboni Solar Blanket

At the cutting edge of automotive solar technology, the patent-pending Ty Yacoboni Solar Blanket is the first-of-its-kind, versatile, retractable solar panel designed specifically for the truck beds of most popular pickup trucks. Whether in transit, parked, or outside storage, the Retractable solar blanket harnesses solar energy and offers external power for a wide variety of needs including emergencies, work, or play. The Retractable solar blanket enhances vehicle efficiency by reducing or even eliminating the reliance on traditional battery power sources.

