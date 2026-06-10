Eco-Products Introduces New Lineup of Compostable, Recyclable and Reusable Cups

Redesigned FSC-certified paper cups, new aluminum cold cups and expanded Veda™ reusable drinkware offer more ways to reduce waste

BOULDER, Colo., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco-Products® is introducing a new lineup of beverage cups with compostable, recyclable and reusable options, giving foodservice operators even more ways to reduce waste.

The launch includes redesigned World Art™ hot cups made with FSC®-certified paperboard, new aluminum cold cups made with 90% recycled content, and additions to the company's Veda™ line of reusable products.

Eco-Products is introducing redesigned World Art™ hot cups made with FSC-certified paperboard. Eco-Products is launching new BlueStripe™ aluminum cold cups available in a variety of sizes.

"There isn't a single solution that works everywhere when it comes to keeping foodservice packaging out of landfills," said Wendell Simonson, General Manager of Eco-Products. "In many operations, commercially compostable items like plates and bowls work alongside recyclable beverage cans and cups, while closed-system environments like campuses and hospitals are exploring reuse. Our goal is to give customers choice across all three approaches so they can build successful diversion programs that work for their unique circumstances."

The expanded lineup from Eco-Products includes new products and updates across compostable, recyclable and reusable drinkware offerings:

Redesigned World Art™ hot cups and soup cups. Eco-Products has refreshed the design of its longstanding World Art™ hot cup line, one of the first compostable hot cup options introduced in the United States.

The update also includes a material transition: Eco-Products has shifted all its hot cups and soup cups to FSC®-certified paperboard. The Forest Stewardship Council certification is widely recognized for promoting responsible forest management.

The FSC-Certified Mix products contain a blend of materials sourced from FSC-certified forests, recycled content and controlled wood. Customers can add the FSC logo to custom printed products without any additional cost.

New BlueStripe™ aluminum cold cups. Eco-Products is introducing a new family of recyclable aluminum cold cups available in 12-, 16-, 20- and 24-ounce sizes. The cups are made with 90% recycled aluminum from a mix of post-industrial and post-consumer recycled material. They are recyclable just like aluminum cans.

Aluminum can be recycled repeatedly without losing quality, and producing aluminum from recycled material requires significantly less energy than producing virgin aluminum. As a result, aluminum remains one of the most valuable materials in recycling streams.

Expanded Veda™ reusable drinkware. Eco-Products is expanding its Veda line of reusable products with reusable cups and lids designed for closed-system foodservice environments such as colleges and universities, corporate campuses, military bases and hospitals.

The reusable cups are offered at three levels (standard, premium and ultra) and in a variety of sizes. Standard cups can accommodate cold beverages, while premium and ultra can handle both hot and cold drinks.

The Veda system works with collection and tracking technology developed by OZZI®. Customers obtain a reusable container or cup through a deposit or dining-services program and return it after use. The container or cup is then scanned and washed for reuse.

"Every operation has its own waste stream, infrastructure and service model," Simonson said. "Recovery infrastructure for foodservice packaging is dynamic and we plan to do everything we can to evolve with it."

Eco-Products offers a wide range of foodservice packaging made with renewable, recycled, and reusable resources. To learn more about these and other innovative products, visit www.ecoproducts.com.

About Eco-Products, PBC

Eco-Products®, a Novolex® brand and certified B Corp, is a leading provider of foodservice packaging made from renewable, recycled, and reusable materials. Eco-Products offers packaging with real environmental benefits, works with customers to improve composting and recycling, and collaborates with the broader industry to shift how businesses and consumers think about and manage resources Visit www.ecoproducts.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Mark Pankowski

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SOURCE Eco-Products