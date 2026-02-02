Eco-Products to Launch Environmentally Responsible Packaging Products in the UK

Reusable, recyclable, and compostable products will be available through UK-based Vegware, a sister company of Eco-Products

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco-Products®, a certified B Corp and leader in environmentally responsible foodservice packaging, is officially launching in the U.K. The Eco-Products portfolio of reusable, recyclable and compostable packaging will be available through UK-based Vegware, a sister company.

For more than 30 years, Eco-Products has been redefining what is possible in foodservice packaging in the U.S. From stadiums and universities to cafés and caterers, the company partners with organisations to deliver practical packaging solutions and support waste diversion goals.

Eco-Products has been active in Europe since 2017, building a strong customer base across the EU with a growing portfolio of compostable, recyclable, and reusable packaging. The U.K. launch marks the next step in expanding access to this proven range, supported by local expertise and service through Vegware.

"We're excited to officially launch Eco-Products in the U.K.," said Wendell Simonson, General Manager of Eco-Products. "As in the U.S., demand continues to grow for products and services designed to help the foodservice industry meet its sustainability goals. Working closely with the Vegware team to support customers in their home market is something we're really looking forward to."

"We're seeing strong customer interest in reusable and recyclable options alongside compostables," said Helen Mathieson, Managing Director at Vegware. "Partnering with Eco-Products allows to offer proven designs, reliable performance, and a joined-up approach to packaging that fits the realities today's foodservice operations."

The Eco-Products U.K. portfolio includes:

Reusables, including the new Veda™ collection — durable, high-performance products designed for closed-loop reuse systems.

Recyclable products, such as hot and cold cups compatible with U.K. recycling streams.

Compostable packaging designed for industrial composting.

Together, these products offer U.K. operators practical, high-impact solutions for managing packaging responsibly across every service model, from on-the-go to dine-in.

Through this partnership, U.K. customers gain access to a broader range of high-performance packaging, supported by Vegware's local expertise and customer support.

As a Certified B Corporation, Eco-Products meets the highest verified standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

ABOUT ECO-PRODUCTS, PBC

Eco-Products®, a Novolex® brand and certified B Corp, is a leading provider of foodservice packaging made from renewable, recycled, and reusable materials. Eco-Products offers packaging with real environmental benefits, works with customers to improve composting and recycling, and collaborates with the broader industry to shift how businesses and consumers think about and manage waste. Visit www.ecoproducts.com for more information.

ABOUT VEGWARE

Vegware, a Novolex brand, is a trusted brand of compostable foodservice packaging, made from renewable and recyclable plant-based materials. Our products are designed for industrial composting alongside food waste, supported by our award-winning environmental consultancy, which helps businesses successfully compost their Vegware packaging. For more information, visit www.vegware.com.

